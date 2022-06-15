MEDWAY — A total of 59 teams began the season in head-to-head competition in Division 2 girls tennis with 39 of those qualifying for the statewide tournament.
After some high stakes competition in the Final Four, only two remain. And one of them is an unbeaten club from the North Shore.
Northeastern Conference champion Masconomet, the No. 4 seed, upended No. 1 Scituate, 4-1, Wednesday afternoon. In winning their 19th consecutive match and staying perfect on the season, the Chieftains stayed focused and defied the odds to advance to Saturday's state final against No. 2 Westborough at MIT's duPont Athletic Center (time TBA).
The air was tense as matches began Wednesday between the first-seeded Sailors and the fourth-seeded Chieftains. Masconomet took the early lead when all three singles matches won their first sets. Competition began sparking up when the Sailors did not surrender, giving the girls some of their toughest matches yet.
With only three points needed to win Wednesday’s match; in the third singles, Masconomet’s junior Nina Klink raked in the first point for her team finishing her match against the Sailors’ Sammy Roman with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Chieftains’ junior Kendall Skulley put up a tough competition in the first singles match against Scituate’s Sydney Washburn, striking an astonishing 6-0 lead in the first set. Washburn resisted in the second set while looking for opportunities to make a comeback, although Skulley counter-attacked by finding spots to score her winning points with a 6-3 second to win in straight sets.
Klink and Skulley were both elated with their success, with only one more point needed to advance. They knew it was a challenge, but they had been working for this moment all season long.
“I thought the competition was very good, it was the best we’ve seen all season. Everyone was very consistent, we had to really work for the point and strategize,” Klink said.
“For me, I was challenged mentally in the second set, although I won 6-3, I ended up losing three games. I got frustrated I wasn’t playing my best, I dug myself out of that hole by going point by point, which is what really helped me in the end,” said Skulley.
Following not too far afterward Skulley’s sister, freshman Teagan defeated Sailor Lexi Washburn with a solid 6-2 win in the first set and a nail-biting 6-4 win in the second. She racked up Masconomet’s third overall point to clinch the astounding win over top-seeded Scituate before either doubles match had gone final.
Chieftain head coach Kathy Chen Farnham was ecstatic to see her team’s hard work pay off and exhilarated to lead her team into their first-ever state championship match.
“Teagan at second singles, she did great even though she had a rough second set although she pulled it out at the end. When the mental game takes over, we just say ‘get out of here' when they play intuitively, they are great,” noted Farnham.
The Chieftains did not stop there. The first doubles team of freshman Maya Klink and junior Shaylee Moreno fought a tough match against Scituate’s Paige Thornton and Marli Perl. Masconomet struck first with a 6-4 win in the first set, but the Sailors retaliated by going neck-and-neck in the second set. Klink and Moreno found their opening scoring a 7-6 win in the second, notching a well-earned fourth point for Masconomet.
Junior Chloe Ahern and sophomore Taylor Mastrogiovanni of the Chieftains fell to the Sailors in their second doubles matchup. Sailors Rebecca Murray and Grace Kane secured their first win for their team in the first set against the Chieftains with a 6-4 score. Ahern and Mastrogiovanni sparked up the court with a 6-3 win in the second set, the Sailors rallied back with an overall 10-7 win over Masconomet in their tiebreaker set.
The Chieftains cruise on to the championships this Saturday at MIT where they with play the second-seeded Westborough Rangers (17-2). The team has been working hard and is excited for their chance to bring home the championship for the first time.
“We feel amazing, we feel so good. We have been working ten years for this, the whole varsity team has been playing together since we were young. This is a huge milestone for us to make it to the finals, we really proved ourselves today,” said Klink and Skulley.