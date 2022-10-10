BOXFORD — The three-team chase for the 2022 Northeastern Conference field hockey title continues to be a full-on battle.
Two of those squads, defending champion Masconomet and surging force Gloucester, staked their own claims to the throne with a spirited 1-1 stalemate Monday morning on the turf at Boxford Commons.
It was senior co-captain Maggie Sturgis who had given the Chieftains an early lead with her 22nd goal of the season late in the first quarter. But the visitors from Cape Ann got better as the contest went along and tied it up — while playing a person short — with 1:13 left in the third quarter after junior Lilly Pregent used her speed to find a lane and let a shot rip that found its destination.
As a result, Masconomet (7-0-2) remained unbeaten yet still trail Gloucester (8-1-2 NEC, 10-1-2 overall) by a single point in the conference standings despite dealing the Fishermen their only loss (2-0) last month. The Chieftains, however, have played two fewer games in the NEC to date.
The third team in the mix, Danvers, is 7-1-1 in NEC competition, having tied Masco (2-2) and lost to Gloucester (1-0). They'll play each of those teams once more before the end of the regular season.
In other words, the conference crown is completely up for grabs.
"They're a great team, physical and strong. I give them props," Masconomet head coach Liz Dean said of the Fishermen. "It's almost like their being down a man lit a fire under them. It shows how mentally tough they are."
Gloucester was on its heels early on under steady pressure from the Chieftains, but aside from Sturgis' goal — coming off a corner, with freshman Sara Graves sending the ball in Sturgis, who dribbled to her right before unleashing a rocket shot through traffic — they managed to weather the storm.
A defensive save from Bella Goulart was also huge, keeping the Fishermen's deficit at just one goal.
"The first time we played them we played man on, and we started out doing the same thing in this one," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley-Gove said of her team's defensive strategy. "Then we said, 'What are we doing chasing them around? We can play with them, so let's get back to our original (defensive) positions and do what we've done all season and make it work.'
It was like, 'Why are we going to chase them around when we don't have to? Let's just take it into our own hands.'"
The Fishermen did just that by using their team speed, tenacity and physicality to even out the momentum that had mostly been Masconomet's over the first 30 minutes of play.
Gloucester, which got six saves from goalkeeper Keegan Jewell, had some chances to produce the go-ahead goal in the late going, but a couple of timely saves from Masconomet senior goalie Maddi Wayland (4 saves), including back-to-back stops on one sequence, the second of which she stopped with her stick held diagonally near the right post.
Pregent's goal, her third of the season, gave the Fishermen a surge of energy that they retained the rest of the day.
The Chieftains had to play the last five minutes without Sturgis, their best player, who was struck in the knee with a hard blast.
"It was a good game for us to face some adversity," said Dean, whose team is playing three games in three days (Saugus Tuesday, Beverly Wednesday). "Good to not so much go with what you know, but rather being challenged to think 'Who is the most open to pass to? Who is the best option?' It forces us to change our way of playing and thinking."
Senior midfielder Greta Mowers, who never left the field, was a standout both in the offensive circle and marking up back on defense. "She made a huge impact today," said Dean. So did junior center back Sophie Doumas in terms of moving the ball out of trouble.
Riley-Gove, who acknowledged that her team showed "big improvement" over their first meeting with the Chieftains, singled out the play of defenders Joie Cody and Goulart on defense, as well as midfielders Ari Mullen-Scola, Aria Caputo, and Ella Costa.
"The girls are believing what we tell them: 'You deserve to be here. You've put in the hard work, you know what you're doing, you're a good team — and you can win a conference championship.'"