Being a good gymnast not only takes raw skill and ability, but also poise and consistency when executing routines.
Fortunately for head coach Alicia Gomes, her unbeaten Masconomet squad boasts all those things in leaps and bounds — and not just from one or two athletes. The Chieftains have a hard working, talented roster from top to bottom and hope to strut their stuff at the highest level when they compete in North Sectionals this weekend.
Considering the success they’ve had all season, Masco is undoubtedly one of the favorites heading into the marquee competition. But Gomes wants her team to focus on themselves, not the opponents, and go out and perform to the best of their ability and live with the results.
“The goal is to go out and do the best we can on each individual event,” said Gomes. “I never like to say that I want to win anything; I just want to be able to do the best we can.
“I don’t like comparing ourselves to other teams, I don’t like to pick scores that I want to try to hit or anything like that. We just need to focus on what we can control, and that’s having our gymnasts in the best mindset and have confidence in what we’re doing.”
It’s hard to argue Gomes’ approach.
On Monday the Chieftains shined at the state individual tournament, with sophomore sensation Bella Misiura finishing first overall in the all-around with a score of 38.25. Arguably the best performer for Masconomet all season long, Misiura won vault with a 9.7 and beam with a 9.5, while coming in second on floor (9.55) and third on bars (9.5).
Misiura doesn’t seem to have a weakness as she’s consistently scored in the nines in all four events throughout the year.
“Bella had a phenomenal freshman year that I feel like nobody knew about because we never made it to the postseason,” said Gomes, whose team didn’t get the opportunity to compete in a 2021 tournament due to COVID-19. “She had the highest average on our team and was our team MVP. Obviously she’s gotten a lot better since last year; she never stops working in the gym and is just very balanced in all of her events. She’s a strong competitor in everything.”
Freshman Meri Brandt has strung together a fantastic campaign and finished fourth in the all-around at individual states with a 37.275. Brandt won the floor exercise with a 9.775 and was fifth on beam with a 9.25.
In addition, fellow first-year standout Fallon Eberhardt was third on floor (9.325), fifth on bars (8.55) and ninth on vault (9.125) while junior Greta Mowers finished third on vault with a 9.4.
Sophomore Kenna Miyazaki is another gifted gymnast, as is junior Fiona Bolzan. Senior captains Emma Quirk, Sami Tremblay and Maria Buhaescu have all been tremendous leaders as well while contributing at a high level in their respective events.
In addition, freshman Natalia Cafarelli, who has been unable to compete for much of the season, will be back in the fold for sectionals and Gomes is looking forward to a great performance from her.
“We haven’t even touched how good we can be without her, so I think she’s going to make a difference for us,” said Gomes. “We’re really fortunate to have a great freshman class, as well as sophomores, that are all hard working and super dedicated.”
Having taken home the state championship crown in both 2019 and 2020, Masco will look to inch one step closer to another title with a strong outing at sectionals.
So what is it about Masco gymnastics that’s allowed them to find such consistent success in recent years? Well, having the state-of-the-art Yellow Jackets facility in nearby Middleton certainly plays a big role.
“The Yellow Jackets gymnastics club feeds into us and we have a lot of kids that come from that club gym,” said Gomes, who trained at Yellow Jackets growing up and has now coached there for years.
“That program produces really good gymnasts and has a great coaching staff so we’re fortunate that they get the opportunity to come from there and compete in high school gymnastics,” continued Gomes. “We also train there and it’s a state of the art facility; we have all these training apparatuses that you wouldn’t get in a typical high school setting and probably the most important thing is we have the luxury of softer landings so that helps us stay healthy throughout the entire season which is key.”
Outside of Mowers, who also plays field hockey and runs track, the entire Chieftains group competes year-round in gymnastics which only adds to their prowess on the mat. All signs point to another fantastic display of gymnastics this weekend at Algonquin Regional High School, one they hope vaults them into the state championship with that confidence and poise they so visibly possess.
