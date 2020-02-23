Masconomet gymnasts repeat as North sectional champs; eye state title repeat 

When the stakes are raised and the lights become brighter, Gracy Mowers always seems to rise above all other gymnasts.
Mowers, the junior superstar for Masconomet, had a dominant showing at Saturday’s North sectional tournament at Algonquin Regional High School in Northboro, amassing an all-around score of 38.325 as the Chieftains easily repeated as sectional champions.
“Gracy is a phenom, the best gymnast in the state — and she’s earned that title,” said Masconomet head coach Alicia Gomes. “She’s not a kid who coasts on her talent; she works so hard from the beginning of practice until the end. And when she comes into a big competition like this, she’s going to show you who the best gymnast in the state is.”
Masconomet’s team score of 148.975 far outdistanced second place Newton South (143.525 points) and third place (Reading (143.475). Those three schools, in addition to fourth place Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro (141.075), will advance to Saturday’s state championships back at Algonquin, where the Chieftains will look to defend their crown.
Taking the scores of their four best performers in each event, the Chieftains stood out with scores of 37.475 on vault, 36.375 on bars, 37.5 on the balance beam and 37.625 on the floor exercises.
Their final team score was slightly higher than their in-season average of 148.53.
“It was a terrific showing by the entire team,” said Gomes. “We’ll work hard this week to fix a few small things the coaches and I saw, then go out (to states) and do the best we possibly can and see what happens.”
A two-time Salem News Gymnast of the Year and the reigning Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Gymnast of the Year, Mowers had an excellent showing on beam, scoring a 9.625 to give Masconomet the lead over Reading (111.35 to 109.975) after three rotations. The Rockets had taken a slight edge over the Chieftains (74.6 to 93.85) following two rotations before Mowers came up big for her squad.
“You could tell the girls were like, ‘We’re down 8/10ths (of a point).’ So I just told them, ‘We’re not watching scores (of other teams). Just go out and do what we do and whatever happens, happens’,” said Gomes.
Mowers also scored a 9.65 on vault, 9.475 on bars and 9.575 on floor.
Fellow junior Sarah Aylwin also had a terrific day for Masconomet, scoring a 9.425 on beam, a 9.375 on vault and 9.0 on bars.
“Sarah put together the best beam routine I’ve ever seen from her,” said Gomes. “I told her beforehand, ‘You can do this’, and that’s exactly what she did.”
Senior captain Nicole Bonacorso finished with a 9.35 on bars (”an amazing routine” said Gomes) and a 9.1 on vault for Masconomet. Freshman teammate Greta Mowers scored a 9.325 on beam and 9.35 on vault, while senior captain sCat DiNanno added strong showings on floor (9.3) and beam (9.125).
Also contributing to the Chieftains’ victory were sophomore Emma Quirk (9.5) and senior captain Kyra Flak (9.25) on floor exercises and junior Alexa Budrow (9.55) on bars.
“Kyra’s score on bars didn’t factor into our total, but she put together a great bar routine. It’s the first time I’ve really seen her step up like that. I told her afterwards that her score didn’t matter; that she did the best she could and had such a huge impact on our team,” said Gomes. “Then Kyra goes out and her floor score counted, which shows the impact she has on our team.”
Joining Masconomet, Reading, Newton South and Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro at states this coming Saturday are Algonquin, which won the South sectional with a team score of 144.675; Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater (143.75), North Attleboro (142.225) and Mansfield (141.225).
“Every team is dangerous. It’s a clean slate for all eight teams,” said Gomes. “I think for us (to repeat as champs), it’s a matter of continuing to concentrate on what we do, not what other teams do. You can only control what you’re doing, not the scores of other teams.”
