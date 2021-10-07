BOXFORD — At a key moment in Thursday's NEC girls soccer clash, Masconomet senior captain Elena Lindonen fell victim to the best defensive play of the game when Danvers captain Gabby Chisholm flashed backwards to cut off a wide open lane to the net.
Some players might let up after missing such an opportunity, turning away or jogging back to defend. Not the Chieftains' Energizer Bunny.
Continuing to move and find space, Lindonen popped free on the right side. When the ball found her again, she sent it to Nicole Schneider, who uncorked a high, arching shot that was bobbled and found its way into the net for the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Falcons.
"She just doesn't quit. She never quits on any play," said Masconomet coach Alison Lecesse, her team now 9-2 on the year.
The winner came with only five minutes left in regulation and handed Danvers (8-1-2) its first regular season loss in 36 games dating back to Sept. 11, 2019. The Falcons were ranked No. 8 in New England coming into the game and had beaten Masco four weeks ago in the season opener.
"The rematch had been circled," Lecesse said. "We've become so much more of a team since that first game. We have a lot of girls who are new to the program or are in new positions and we've all settled in and become better since them. They wanted to show that."
It took a strong commitment to team defense for Masconomet to hold down Danvers' high powered attack. Senior captain Arianna Bezanson scored her 13th goal of the year to get the Falcons even in the first half and had a fair number of touches in the final 40 minutes. Masco backs like Schneider (a freshman), her sister Amanda, Carissa Scannell (a senior captain) and Kylie Dumont did a great job staying square to Falcon shooters; keeper Marcy Clapp (10 saves) also made some timely stops.
"It was about containing and getting that help defense because if you give Ari six inches of an opening, she'll put it in the net," said Lecesse. "She made us pay once but honestly if you can hold her to one goal that's a pretty solid day on defense."
Danvers, which still holds a 1/2 game lead atop the Northeastern Conference North standings, had to adjust after losing dangerous midfielder Reese Pszenny to injury late in the first half. Georgia Prouty, Ellie Anderson and Bezanson created some scoring chances and junior Teagan Price did a great job at midfield throughout the tense minutes of 1-1 second half action.
"She gave us some fantastic minutes," Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion said of Price. "Masco played a very compact defense, which was smart. We knew it wasn't going to be a clean game, between the (grass) surface and how well they defend."
Though Danvers had an 11-10 edge in shots on frame, Masco had the better scoring chances that sailed side. Taylor Bovardi hit the top cross bar early in the second half, Scannell hit one right at Danvers keeper Emily Goddard (a solid nine saves) and Lindonen barely missed converting a corner at the far post.
"I thought (Masco) had the better of the opportunities," Hinchion said. "We fought really hard, especially after Reese went down. We adapted well. Gabby (Chisholm) held things together on defense and I thought Ryley Crosby and Mikayla Shaffaval were super strong, especially in the first half."
The Chieftains struck first when Kendall Skulley scored on the rebound of her own penalty kick. Bovardi was fouled in the box and while Goddard made the initial save on the PK, the second chance was buried at the 30 minute mark. Though Danvers needed only three minutes to draw even on Bezanson's goal, the tone had been set.
"We didn't get frustrated," said Lecesse. "That mentality to keep pushing and keep working is what made this win happen."