HAVERHILL — When opportunities present themselves, hungry hockey players take advantage.
James Whitman, Johnny Mireault, and goaltender Chris Sacco were three players who did just that for the Masconomet boys Monday night, powering their squad to a satisfying, if not surprising, 7-2 victory over Newburyport at the Valley Forum.
Whitman, a senior first-year varsity skater, rotates on various lines for the Chieftains along with Mireault, a junior winger. Both scored two goals against the Clippers by driving the net and being in the right place at the right time.
"It was a big win for us; we didn't want to go down to .500," said the 17-year-old Whitman, his Chieftains now 5-3 on the season after breaking open a one-goal contest with four unanswered tallies over the final 15 minutes. "Coming off a disappointing loss Saturday (4-2 to Gloucester), we knew we had to come out and make a statement tonight."
Sacco, a junior who, like Whitman, calls Middleton home, has been rotating in net with senior Tristen Dillon, a talented goalkeeper in his own right. After surrendering a goal on the first shot he faced 40 seconds in, Sacco locked it down and stopped 31 of the next 32 Clipper chances that came his way by playing bigger than his 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame and limiting rebounds.
"I knew I had to reset, refocus and be ready for the next one after giving up that early goal," said Sacco. "I could tell they were shooting low and crashing for rebounds, so I kept my glove active and tried to make a lot of saves that way. And my defense did a great job clearing pucks and bodies out front."
"Chris was amazing. He was so locked in," added Whitman.
Senior alternate captain Cam Juliano and smooth skating junior Anthony Cerbone were at the forefront of that defensive effort for Masconomet. One always seemed to be on the ice and were both steady and smart, winning plays along the walls and chipping the puck out of the zone when trouble ensued. Each blueliner also had an assist.
"Whenever Cam or Anthony are out there, I feel safe," said Sacco. "They're great at what they do."
It was a dissatisfying result for Newburyport (2-4-1), which outshot the hosts by a healthy 33-22 margin but had little to show for it when the final buzzer sounded.
Captain Zach McHugh scored in the first minute to give Newburyport an early lead, and Braeden Curran's rebound snipe midway through the second period cut his team's deficit to 3-2. But aside from senior captain Max Puleo on defense, the Clippers didn't have the same fire that Masconomet did as the contest progressed and ultimately suffered for it.
"When they win 90 percent of the battles, that's going to make a difference," said Clippers head coach Paul Yameen. "We took that early lead, they stopped skating and started watching, letting them back in the game.
"We play in spurts," he added. "We're very, very inconsistent, and some of that may be we haven't had a lot of practice time the last few weeks. But it comes down to when the puck was along the wall, they were walking off the wall with it most of the time. If you're not going to win the little battles, you're not going to win the game. We haven't done those little things the last two games."
Whitman's first goal, his second of the season, tied the game at 1-1 in the first period.
"Joe Young (3 assists) walked through their entire team and put a shot on net; their goalie whiffed on the poke check, and I just put in the rebound," said Whitman, who was given his team's vintage jacket as its Player of the Game.
A between period talk helped the Chieftains open up their game offensively, too.
"We talked about simplifying things in our zone," head coach Andrew Boepple relayed. "We were making a lot of flat passes when we were gaining the red line, which was leading to turning the puck over. So we talked about carrying it wide or getting the puck in deep, and once we made those changes we started playing the way we wanted to."
Early second period tallies by Mireault and senior Will Shannon gave Masconomet a 3-1 lead before Newburyport got one back.
In the third, however, it was all Chieftains. Junior right wing Alex Weitzman alertly jumped on a Clipper miscue in front of the net to knock the puck home and make it 4-2; Mireault's second goal, off a tip from Max Conley's right point shot, gave his club its largest lead.
A Ben Merrill shorthanded empty netter (his team-leading 6th goal) all but sealed it, and Whitman added another tally with both teams at even strength with 64 seconds to go, gathering a feed from junior Gavin Dupuis at the backdoor and slamming it into the empty net. But Dupuis and sophomore Matty Rogers earned their first varsity points by assisting on Whitman's lamplighter.
"That loss on Saturday stung," said Sacco, "so coming right back against another quality opponent and winning like this, it's huge for us moving forward."
Masconomet 7, Newburyport 2
at Valley Forum, Haverhill
Newburyport;1;1;0;2
Masconomet;1;2;4;7
First period: N, Zach McHugh (Charlie Forrest, Ryan Philbin), :40; M, James Whitman (Joe Young, Brady Forde), 7:01.
Second period: , Johnny Mireault (Young), 1:02; M, Will Shannon (Mike Berrigan, Will Carey), 2:30; N, Braeden Curran (McHugh, Forrest), 7:33.
Third period: M, Alan Weitzman (Cam Juliano), 1:53; M, Mireault (Max Conley, Young), 6:38; M, Ben Merrill (Anthony Cerbone, Conley), shg-eng, 13:24; M, Whitman (Gavin Dupuis, Matty Rogers), 13:56.
Saves: N, Damien Lamb 15; M, Chris Sacco 31.
Records: M, 5-3-0; N, 2-4-1.