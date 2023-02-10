MARBLEHEAD — The past isn't always indicative of the future.
The last time Masconomet and Marblehead played earlier in the season, the Lady Chieftains won by 30 plus points. It was a different story in the rematch Friday night, a real dog fight with the Magicians making the visitors earn the 38-31 victory.
Clawing out the win was a lot harder without coach Todd Sundstrom's best player, senior captain Taylor Bovardi, who sprained her ankle in practice on Thursday and had to sit out.
"It was a very rough shooting night for us, but sometimes you just have to be content to come away with a win. Still, I can't be thrilled with the way we played. We missed Taylor, who is our floor leader, but others have to step up when you lose somebody like her," said Sundstrom, whose team is now 9-6.
The game was tied four times in the first half before Masco took the lead for good, aided by two treys by sophomore Riley Bovardi (Taylor's younger sister). At the half the visitors had a 20-14 lead. They stretched it out to a dozen going into the final eight minutes after Marblehead scored just four points in that quarter.
Mia Theberge, who had a game high 11 points, hit a jumper at the buzzer, but the visitors couldn't sit back and enjoy the cushion as the Magicians fought back, reeling off nine unanswered points by Tess Andriano (8), a big 3-pointer by Katie Pyne, two more from Samantha Dormer, who led her team with 10 points, and a layup by Kate Burns to cut the deficit to five points with just over five minutes remaining.
Theberge made two big shots in the paint to stop the bleeding before Andriano's jumper cut Masco's lead to three points with 2:39 left. The home team sent the Chieftains to the line six times in the final minutes, and they made four to put the game away.
"We made a nice comeback," said Magician coach Paul Moran, whose team is also chasing a playoff spot at 8-9. "I think we gave them a scare, and I'm pleased that we played hard all the way, but we struggled getting into our flow. I like what we were doing, but you have to earn a win. We made too many fundamental mistakes, and I'll take the blame for some of that. We had a nice run going in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get over the hump."
Sundstrom said he was impressed with how much Marblehead has improved this season, and wasn't pleased they had outrebounded his team (54-44) with 37 defensive caroms to Masco's 31. The first quarter was even, Masco won the next two, but Marblehead dominated the final frame, 13-8 in the comback that was just short.
Salem has forfeited next week's game with Masco because they don't have enough players so the Lady Chieftains will improve to 10-6, which should automatically place them in the D2 playoffs. Marblehead (8-9) has two huge home games coming up with Gloucester on Tuesday and Swampscott next Thursday. The following week they face Ipswich. Moran said they need to win two of the three to get a playoff berth.
Masconomet 38, Marblehead 31
at Marblehead Field House
MASCONOMET: Theberge 4-3-11, R. Bovardi 2-4-10, Dumont 0-1-1, Monagle 1-2-5, Lalikos 2-0-4, Nolan 1-0-2, Allen 1-2-5 Totals: 11-12-38
MARBLEHEAD: Doch 0-0-0,, O'Connell 0-0-0, Dormer 5-0-10, Pyne 1-0-3, Monaco 0-0-0, McGowan 1-0-2, Andriano 4-0-8, Forbes 2-0-4, Burns 1-0-2, Gillette 1-0-2 Totals: 15-0-31
Halftime: Masconomet 20-14
3-Pointers: Masconomet - Bovardi (2), Monagle, Allen; Marblehead - Pyne
Records: Masconomet 9-6, Marblehead 8-9