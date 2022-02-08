BOXFORD — The first time the Masconomet girls basketball team played Danvers this season, it won by 43 points.
That certainly wasn’t the case the second time around when they met Tuesday night. The visiting Falcons hung tough the entire way before falling to their hosts, 38-34, at the Masconomet gymnasium.
“This is one of the best games we’ve played for all four quarters,” said Danvers (4-10) head coach Pat Veilleux. “The intensity was there, and the turnovers were down. I’m so proud the girls fought all the way — and did so against a very good team.”
The Chieftains led all the way, going up by five after the initial quarter and stretching that lead to 11 by halftime (24-13) thanks to three big shots from downtown by Remmi Cote, Taylor Bovardi, and a desperation heave buzzer beater by Kylie DuMont — who was as surprised as anybody in the fieldhouse that her attempt went in.
“What a difference this was from the first game,” said Masconomet (10-4) head coach Shannon Kirwan “I know they were missing a lot of players that first night, but they came back to give us a fight this time.
“We had a better offensive first half, but were better on the glass after halftime,” she added. “We have to play a whole game, and because we don’t have any one star player we have to grind for 32 minutes every game.”
The Falcons came out flying after intermission and went on an 8-2 run with Kristina Yebba, Emma Dunn, Ellie Anderson, and Sabrina Auciello scoring. They later reeled off six unanswered points on a pair of layups by Anderson (a game-high 17 points) and a bucket by Kaylee Marsello, cutting their deficit to 30-27 in the final minute of the quarter.
“Usually that third quarter has done us in, but tonight our defense was the difference,” said Veilleux. “Anderson was unreal, and having Gabby Chisholm back after missing the last three or four games gave us a big boost. Yebba and Marsello were tough and fought so hard for every loose ball. I have to give credit to every player we put out on the floor.
“We rose up and were competitive after having a bunch of tough losses,” he added. “Holding Krystal Zepaj to six points was huge. She’s a great player, but Brea Robinson, Gabby, and Ellie were outstanding.”
The only Chieftain in double digits was Bovardi with 10 points. She and DuMont each had three steals while Sarah Green chipped in with seven rebounds and eight points, including a pair of free throws with seven seconds left in the game to put the game away
The visitors cut the lead to two points midway through the final frame when Anderson drove to the hoop, but Zepaj drained a 3-pointer at the other end. Yebba hit a jumper and Chisholm made one from the free throw line to once again make it a 2-point game with just over two minutes to go.
Both squads played terrific defense that led to 16 turnovers apeice.
DuMont came up big again in the final seconds with a huge steal. The Falcons were forced to foul, and Green made both shots.
“It all came down to doing the little things,” said Zepaj. “This was one of those games when we needed everybody to step up. That shot at the halftime buzzer by Kylie was huge. I don’t know where that came from, but am so glad she made it.”
For the Falcons Chisholm had 10 rebounds, Marsello nine, and Anderson five. Chisholm also had four steals and Marsello two.
Masconomet 38, Danvers 34
at Masconomet Fieldhouse, Boxford
Danvers: Pszenny 0-0-0, Anderson 8-0-17, Dunn 1-0-2, Robinson 0-0-0, Auciello 1-0-2, Marsello 2-0-4, Yebba 2-0-4, Chisholm 2-1-5. Totals: 16-1-34.
Masconomet: R. Bovardi 0-0-0, T. Bovardi 4-1-10, Caron 0-0-0, DeLucia 1-0-2, DuMont 1--0-3, Green 3-1-8, Hook 1-0-2, Meixsell 1-0-2, Monagle 1-0-2, Nolan 0-0-0, Scannell 0-0-0, Theberge 0-0-0, Webber 0-0-0, Zepaj 2-2-6, Cote 1-0-3. Totals: 15-3-38.
Halftime: Masconomet, 24-13.
Three-pointers: D — Anderson; M — T. Bovardi, DuMont, Green, Zepaj, Cote.
Records: D, 4-10; M, 10-4.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN