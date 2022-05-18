BOXFORD — Beaten in quadruple overtime by Danvers last month, the Masconomet boys lacrosse squad’s ‘A Team’ — Andrew Aylwin, Andrew Saumsiegle and Aidan Gauvain — helped make sure that wouldn’t happen again.
Aylwin had three goals and two assists, Saumsiegle had two of each, and Gauvain also scored twice as the Chieftains raced out to a five-goal lead in the first half before holding off the Falcons, 10-8, on Senior Night at Bunker Stadium.
Having been injured in his team’s first meeting with Danvers and having to miss time afterwards, Aylwin made up for lost time on this night. The senior attackman worked well with fellow sniper Cooper Haas (goal) to give the Masconomet (now 8-5) a righty-lefty offensive perspective, generating chances from both wings.
They helped their team out to an 8-3 lead late in the first half, thanks in part to three man-up tallies.
“We lost the ground battle for the first quarter-and-a-half,” said Danvers (10-5) coach Wes Chittick. “Masco came out with a lot of energy, we did not match that, and it took us being down by a large margin before we really started to play.
“Our guys have practiced on grass fields their entire lives,” he added. “Grass forces you to have really good fundamentals on ground balls, and if you’re a little suspect on those, you’re not going to be picking many up.”
Cooper Easley and freshman Griffin Halecki (goal, 2 assists) also scored for Masconomet. Will Mitchell picked two helpers as well as the hosts focused on playing between the boxes at even strength, which worked to their advantage.
“We threw some different looks at them defensively, different personnel and matchups,” said head coach Chris Roach. “That was our plan: to slow them down and play 6-on-6. Once we got that lead, we wanted to sit on it a little bit.”
When the Chieftains were whistled off for penalties, they allowed just one man-up goal against them. Among their kills was a 2-man down situation. Goaltender Colin Dillon was strong when he had to be, turning away a dozen Danvers shots — including a few beauties late when the visitors were attempting to mount a furious comeback.
Freshman Brayden Holt’s strong play between the Danvers pipes (13 saves) allowed his team to remain in the game and start to chip away at their deficit.
The two teams traded a pair of goals in the third quarter, making it 10-6 Masco, but Lucas Rotker and Colby Dunham each scored their third goal of the game for Danvers in the fourth, the latter coming with 2:27 remaining. The Falcons got the ball back with an offensive possession but didn’t get a great look at the net, and the hosts got it back and eventually ran the clock out.
“We had a lot of shots (42), but a lot of them went wide. I’d like to see more of our shots on net and forcing the goalie to make the saves,” said Chittick. “The ones we put on net, (Dillon) did a really nice job.”
Ninth grader Brady Tersolo added a goal and assist for Danvers, with Sean Rivard also scoring and Jimmy Thibodeau picking up two assists.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN