NEWTON — Out of the corners of their eyes, Masconomet's second doubles team of Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni saw two teammates stride off the Newton South tennis courts victorious to put the Chieftains on the brink of a second straight trip to the Division 2 state finals.
Though they trailed by a game in the second set, Ahern and Mastrogiovanni figured it was time to bear down and seal the match victory as soon as possible.
The pair rallied to tie that set at six games each and then got the last four points of the tiebreaker to cinch a straight-set victory. By the time the other bouts finished up, the Chieftains had a spotless 5-0 win over top-seed Bishop Stang and will look to defend their state title Sunday against Westborough in a rematch of last year's classic.
Now winners of 39 consecutive matches, the Chieftains (19-0) were technically an underdog against fellow unbeaten Stang (22-1), which was rated No. 1 in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's power rankings. There were a lot of competitive rallies on Thursday afternoon and at times the Spartans put a scare into some of the Masconomet faithful.
A tone-setting quick win by second singles player Nina Klink (6-2, 6-2) seemed to feed her fellow Chieftains, however. Third singles player Teagan Skulley breezed to a first set win (6-0) and was struggling to finish off her opponent when Klink won. Seeing a teammate win was apparently a blast of adrenaline, as Skulley seized a 7-5 second set win to put Masco one point away.
That's when Ahern and Mastroviovanni took over. With excellent communication and good serving, they eked out the 7-3 tiebreaking win to triumph, 6-1 and 7-6.
"Nerves of steel," Masconomet coach Kathy Farnham said of her second tandem. "The first set was decisive and the second set, they struggled. It wasn't a clean win, but to finish off that tiebreaker and not let it to go a third set was tremendous."
At first singles, Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Kendall Skulley had a whale of a match with Lexy Wynn. The pair exchanged so many really hard, impossible to return shots throughout a first set that saw Skulley rally for a tiebreaking victory and the bout seemed destined to go the distance.
The veteran Skulley fed off her teammates' success, though, and polished off the second set with a 6-0 bagel to make it a sweep.
"Mentally, I love when my teammates win before I do. They always make sure they tell me when they win because it frees me up to play how I want," said Skulley. "I felt way more confident in that second set and I took way more risks."
The first doubles team of Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink played three fast sets. After dropping the first one, 2-6, they cleaned up with 6-1 and 6-4 decisions marked by more great serving and competitive net play.
"That was a very challenging match," said Farnham. "They dug it out in that third set. They're brilliant strategists and fierce competitors."
The core of Masconomet's lineup is now 55-1 in three varsity seasons and could make it back-to-back state championships against Westborough (18-2) at MIT on Sunday (time TBD). It's the exact same lineup that defeated Westborough, 3-2, last year with the only exception being Nina Klink and Teagan Skulley having swapped places on the singles ladder.
"Nina battled through an injury last year and she's back playing in top form this year. They've played a lot of challenge matches," Farnham said. "For our team, that's powerful. Who has a number three like this?"
Kendall Skulley fondly recalls getting her first tennis racquet from her mom, Brooke, at a young age. She's hoping to walk on to the tennis team at Colby College next year, following the footsteps of both her parents who played soccer for the Mules.
"My mom brought me to Northeast tennis club where I met the entire varsity team when I was six. I owe it all to her," said Skulley. "For Teagan and me, and all of us, tennis is our passion.
"All seven of us grew up together, we're neighbors, and it's kind of a last hurrah since four of us are graduating. We play like a family and I just love them."
The way the Chieftains finish off the match was a credit to their stamina, especially considering how many quick matches they had in their perfect regular season. Plenty of long challenge matches at practice plus some really tough competition from Manchester Essex (D4 state finalist), Newburyport (D3 state finalist) and Minnechaug (D2 quarterfinalist).
"They came to win and they've bene thinking about this since they won it last year," said Farnham. "It's really exciting to see them earn this. They played great against some impressive competitors from Stang."