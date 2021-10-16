BOXFORD -- There wasn't much Salem could do to slow down the Masconomet football team on the road Friday night.
Not only did the Chieftains begin each of their first three drives deep in Salem territory, but they executed a textbook ground-and-pound game to eat up the clock while finding the end zone with regularity.
The result was a three-touchdown opening frame for the hosts and an eventual runaway 40-0 triumph.
"At the end of the day I think if you just assess that first half, they had short fields every time the got the ball," said Salem (4-2) head coach Matt Bouchard, whose team saw its 4-game winning streak snapped. "They were at the 20 going in or the 30 going in; we had to drive 80 yards. And they're a good football team, top 40 in the state, so we knew we'd have to get things going on offense. We just couldn't get out of our own end."
Salem got the ball to start but was immediately pinned inside their own 5-yard line on the opening kickoff. Two incompletions and a 1-yard run later forced the Witches to punt, and just like that Masco was in scoring position.
Starting at the Salem 25, the Chieftains ripped off six straight runs, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown plunge from captain Mat Nadworny. The hosts then forced another Salem 3-and-out, started at the opponent's 35, and quarterback Matt Richardson found tight end Owen Barrett in the corner of the end-zone for a 26-yard score. One more Salem 3-and-out then led to another Chieftains' drive that began at the 35, and sophomore Sam Nadworny got in on the action with a 5-yard rushing score.
At that point it was 21-0 Masco and the first quarter had yet to come to a close.
"The blocking up front was great," said Masco head coach Gavin Monagle, his team 5-1 and bouncing back nicely after a tough loss to Marblehead last week. Masco ran the ball 41 times while Richardson attempted just nine passes on the evening.
"We could get some rhythm going with that (run game) and it worked out tonight. We didn't push the passing game a heck of a lot because we did want to try to ground-and-pound a little bit, keep the clock going and get out of here with a win."
It wasn't until late in the second quarter (under 3 minutes to go before half) when Salem finally recorded a first down. That came on a 7-yard pass from senior quarterback Michael Ready to freshman Quinn Rocco Ryan, but by then the Chieftains held a 28-0 lead after Mat Nadworny scored his second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard rush.
The Chieftains then got the ball to start the second half and picked up right where they left off. They actually started that particular drive on their own 25, but it didn't matter as they went 75 yards in 12 plays before Sam Nadworny joined his brother in the 2-TD club with a 10-yard rush up the middle. Salem's Jariel DelValle blocked the ensuing PAT, though.
With running time in the final stanza, Masco added one more score for good measure when sophomore Chris McCarthy reeled off a 27-yard scamper to paydirt. McCarthy had a 60-yard rushing score down the sideline called back earlier the drive on a holding call, but stuck with it and got it right back.
"It was nice to see the younger kids like Chris do it at this level," said Monagle.
Salem didn't have much to cheer about, having recorded -6 rushing yards and just 11 passing yards on the evening. But they did have some strong defensive possessions, including an interception by Angel Nolasco in the second quarter. The Witches defense grinded all night against the powerful and relentless Masco run game, minimizing the big plays, but couldn't quite get enough stops to swing momentum.
"We were physical, downhill. I felt like we played OK defense against a good offense," said Bouchard. "Just that short field killed us; simple as that. And our third down execution, we were off schedule all night. It was third and long every time pretty much except for one, and our third down efficiency hasn't been there yet this year."
Sophomore Corey Grimes was a bright spot for Salem in the setback, sliding in at QB at times while running the ball, playing defense and kicking and punting. He had some nice punts despite being pinned deep in his team's own end on multiple occasions.
"Corey does a bit of everything for us. He played QB tonight, he's our H-back, he played D-end and linebacker tonight, so pretty versatile," added Bouchard. "Then he's our kicker and punter so I mean he's a dynamic player. There's very few that work harder than Corey and I think having his size (6-foot-2, 235 pounds), his football intelligence and his work ethic is only going to put him in a position to be successful."
Also running well for Masco in the big win was Luke Kelly, who ripped off an impressive 25 yard run in the fourth, as well as Zack Grande. The Chieftains face a big test next week on the road at Danvers.
"It's a good win; it makes you feel really good about where you're going," said Monagle. "The big thing is Danvers now (next Friday night). It's gonna be quite a rock fight, a good physical football game, no question about it. They're probably one of the more physical teams we're gonna see all year. It should be good, fun football game."
Masconomet 40, Salem 0
at Bunker Field, Boxford
Salem (4-2);0;0;0;0;0
Masconomet (5-1);21;7;6;6;40
Scoring summary
M-Mat Nadworny 2 run (Toal Lodewick kick)
M-Owen Barrett 26 pass from Matt Richardson (Lodewick kick)
M-Sam Nadworny 5 run (Lodewick kick)
M-Mat Nadworny 7 run (Lodewick kick)
M-Sam Nadworny 10 run (Kick blocked)
M-Chris McCarthy 27 run (No PAT; time expired)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet -- Mat Nadworny 13-71, Sam Nadworny 9-69, Chris McCarthy 4-32, Luke Kelly 1-25, Zack Grande 3-16, Jack Mitchell 3-9, Matt Richardson 2-9, Rich Guarino 2-6, Tyler Eberhardt 2-4, Will Shannon 2-2; Salem -- Jariel DelValle 3-12, Corey Grimes 3-5, Patrick Connaster 1-(-5), Devin Tolbert 2-(-6), Ready 3-(-12).
PASSING: Masconomet -- Matt Richardson 5-9-60-1-1; Salem -- Michael Ready 3-9-15-0-0, Corey Grimes 2-5-4-0-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet -- Owen Barrett 1-26, Sam Nadworny 2-20, Tyler McMahon 1-14, Mat Nadworny 1-10; Salem -- Austin Ryan 1-9, Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-7, Tolbert 1-6, DelValle 2-(-3).