Liv Filmore doesn't have to stop and think about who has influenced her athletic career the most.
The Masconomet Regional basketball and softball player needs only to look to her own family — specifically, her second cousin Lauren Cox, who hasn't let a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes interfere with her basketball dreams.
Cox played for Baylor University in Texas and won three gold medals with the USA Basketball Team.
"My cousin Lauren is not only an amazing leader and confident player, but a great role model for future generations of women's basketball players to come," said Filmore, whose family lives in Middleton.
"She was diagnosed with diabetes when she was seven years old, and while it was always a struggle she became the face of young athletes with diabetes. She spends time in her community talking to children who have been diagnosed and encouraging them."
A 6-foot-4 power forward who lives in Flower Mound, Texas, Cox was a member of the 2014 USA World champion Under-17 team that won it all in the Czech Republic with a perfect 7-0 record. She had a double-double in the gold medal game against Spain with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and holds this country's U17 record for blocked shots in one game with eight. Cox had a team-leading 19 total blocks in the seven games.
She was also a member of the U16 national team that won gold with a 5-0 mark in the America's championship in Cancun, Mexico.
"My family and I watch her on television and follow what she's doing on social media," said Filmore, who is a junior. "She's amazing and has three younger sisters who are also tall: one is a junior in high school and plays volleyball, while the other two play basketball. The youngest is a freshman in high school and looks like she'll be the tallest.
"Lauren never wanted to let anything to hold her back, and she was lucky to have really good doctors that found a way to allow her to play without having any problems," continued Filmore. "She has a monitor in her sports bra and if her count is too high or too low, she needs to come out of the game for a bit. It's unbelievable to me what she has accomplished, playing four years at Baylor and on the national teams."
Cox has been a standout since she was a youngster. Named to the All-USA First Team by USA Today four years ago, she was a finalist for Naismith High School Player of the Year and selected for the Naismith and McDonald's All America Teams. In 2015 and '16 Cox was named Gatorade State Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year for Texas. She scored 44 points in one high school game and finished her career with 2,354 points.
A talented athlete, she was also All State volleyball player and holds her high school shot put record. Both her parents played college ball, and Cox is a Special Olympics volunteer.
What inspires Filmore most about her cousin is what she does off the court working with young girls to encourage their dreams.
"Things are kind of on hold now, but she is expected to be either the top pick or No. 2 for the WNBA Draft and is looking forward to that," said Filmore. "After her playing days are over Lauren wants to be a sports announcer."
It appears her family will have plenty more exciting games to watch on television once sports are up and running again.
Filmore intends to play either basketball or softball in college, inspired by a truly exceptional athlete in her family.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.