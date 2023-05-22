BOXFORD — As if the Northeastern Conference Dunn championship chase was a golf major, Logan Keune took out his driver and with one big swing put his Masconomet baseball team in the clubhouse with the lead.
Now the Chieftains will wait to see if rival Beverly can match them by parring the season's proverbial 18th hole.
Keune hit a 2-run homer and Masconomet got masterful pitching from Paul Donnelly and Gabe Fales to hold off NEC Lynch champion Salem, 3-1, on Senior Day at home Monday afternoon. The win puts the Chieftains (14-5) at 10-3 in league play and assures them at least a share of the Dunn title for the first time in program history.
Beverly, which is 9-3 in league play, can earn its second straight NEC Dunn co-championship by beating Peabody on Tuesday afternoon. Should the Tanners pull off an upset, Masconomet would have its first-ever NEC title all to itself; it's the school's third year in the league and first baseball title of any kind since winning the Cape Ann League Kinney in 2018.
"These guys knew what was at stake and they're thrilled to be able to clinch it on Senior Day," said Chieftain coach T.J. Baril, whose team celebrated seniors Keune, Jacob Shirley, Braeden O'Connell and Luke Kelly before the game with their jersey numbers painted on the grass and tons of Little Leaguers from the Tri-Town area on hand to run the bases and cheer.
The game was largely a pitcher's duel between Donnelly, a lefthander, and Salem's tall righty Riley Fenerty. It was a crisply played, playoff style ballgame between 14-win clubs that was scoreless until the third when Keune blasted a high fastball deep over the center field fence for a 2-0 Masco lead.
"Riley throws hard ... but not so hard that he can't be conscious of his misses," said Salem coach Matt Lessard, his team now 14-4. "Their guy got his hands on the plane there and drove that ball. You have to give him credit."
Fenerty struck out seven over four innings and scattered four hits. The last one he allowed was a 2-out RBI single by Chase Caron that Salem's Rocco Ryan nearly robbed with a bid at an extended, diving catch ... but the baseball hit the grass to score Chris Porfido (walk) for a 3-0 lead.
"Huge hit for a cushion run by Chase," Baril noted.
Catcher Jon Wasserman hit an RBI double in the sixth to get Salem on the board, but Donnelly allowed only five hits in six innings of work. The Witches made three costly outs on the basepaths that killed potential rallies: Twice Donnelly picked off runners leading off first base and on another occasion Salem was charged with a double play when a runner didn't slide into second as required by rule.
"Paul has an excellent move. He's the kind of guy where if a runner reaches base, he takes it personally and he wants to erase that," Baril said.
Julian Ortiz threw two scoreless out of the bullpen to give Salem a chance to rally, but the Witches simply couldn't do much with runners on base. Part of that was excellent defense by the Chieftains, with shortstop Fales making a half-dozen difficult put-outs look easy.
"It's a game of adjustments at this point of the season because the scouting report is out on a lot of our guys. So you've got to be able to adjust and go the other way," said Lessard, whose team finished the regular season in the Haverhill Tournament with Marblehead, North Andover and Lawrence later this week.
"We just weren't as plugged in as we needed to be. To beat good baseball teams like Masco, you have to be locked in for all 21 outs."
Fales came on for the save for Masconomet and recorded a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Cather Anthony Cerbone also had a great game behind the plate for the hosts, who have won five of their last six.
"That's a good win for us because the transformation Salem has made is remarkable. Their guys are gelling, they play well and they know the game. They clearly love playing for their coach," Baril said. "That's a very, very good Salem High baseball team."
Wasserman also gunned down a runner stealing for Salem while other base hits went to Ryan, Yan Ruiz, Jack Doyle and Sandy Arrendell.