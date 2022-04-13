DANVERS — The Masconomet softball team is off to a great start this season — and Wednesday afternoon at the Great Oak School field, Amber Goudreau, Natalie Nolan and senior captain Maggie Caron showed why.
Caron had a monster day at the plate with a double, two singles, two runs scored and three RBI while Goudreau, a junior pitcher, scattered 10 hits in a complete game effort as the Chieftains defeated host Danvers, 6-3.
Nolan made six catches in center field — four of those after running down a ball that wasn’t even close to her in the big outfield at Great Oak. Her incredible defense robbed Danvers of what could have run producing extra base hits on multiple occasions.
“I always believed we could be this good ... and my job has been to make the girls believers,” said first-year coach Joe Ciccarello, who has Masconomet off to a 3-1 start. “A win like this will go a long way to convince them. There’s a lot of talent on this team.
“Caron is the heart of the squad, Goudreau came through in the circle for us, and Nolan was just unbelievable. Amber only struck out one, so we had to make 20 outs in the field and everybody did their part.”
Danvers struck first with a run in the second inning on three singles. Ava Gray ripped a ball down the left field line, Kaylee Marsello singled to left-center, and Ashley Clark’s hit produced a run. But Marsello was subsequently thrown out at the plate, with Chieftains catcher Julianna Galeota applying the tag.
From that point, Goudreau bore down to keep the hosts off the board until the bottom of the seventh.
“I was hoping our big win over Gloucester (16-6 the other day) would carry over,” said Falcons’ head coach Dom Gasdia. “Our hitting was better, but it seemed like we hit the ball where they were. That center fielder made a bunch of unbelievable catches, and the first baseman (Sarah Green) made a couple of nice plays in foul territory. The right fielder (Mia Theberge) took a few hits away, too. They were all so good defensively, coming up with play after play.”
Masconomet exploded for four runs in the third inning, taking advantage of three walks by DHS starting pitcher Emily Goddard and doubles by Caron and Sam Serio (each of whom went on to knock in a pair of runs). The Chieftains tacked on another one in the fifth when Goudreau singled and scored on Caron’s RBI hit.
After Kate Love walked, Gasdia made a pitching change and brought in Makayla Cunningham, who retired the next two in a row to get out of the jam. She pitched 2 2/3 innings of strong relief while only giving up one hit (to Caron, who later scored).
The Falcons threatened in the bottom of the third when Kristina Yebba and Goddard had back-to-back singles with two outs, but Gray hit a fly ball to deep center that Nolan raced a long way to haul in. They had another threat in the sixth when Goddard left off with a single and Gray followed with a hit, but Goudreau got out of the jam without allowing a run.
Danvers tacked on two runs in the seventh when Brea Robinson singled with one down and Yebba moved her along with a hit to right field. Both runners scored on a throwing error.
“I’m proud we fought back,” said Gasdia, his team now 2-2. “We learned a lot from this game. We made a couple of baserunning blunders that we’ll fix. Masco plays good bunt defense. They read the bunt well and attack. We have some speed and usually can make them (bunts) work, but had trouble doing it today.”
The Falcons outhit Masco, 10-8, but too many times couldn’t come up with key hits to drive in runs. Yebba, Goddard, Gray, and Marsello all had two hits.
Caron led the Chieftains while Serio and Goudreau had two hits apiece, and Green hit safely.
“I was just waiting for a good pitch to hit,” said Caron. “I am so excited with the way our season has started. The energy is incredible, a complete 180 from last year. It’s so much fun.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN