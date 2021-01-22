Masconomet, St. John's Prep skiers hit the slopes for '21 season

The slopes are open at the Bradford Ski Area and the North Shore's top high school races are making their way down the mountain, masks and all.
The North Shore Ski League, which includes the boys and girls teams from Masconomet as well as St. John's Prep, opened competition last week with the first of its four weekly races.
The Chieftain girls had a very good showing, with three of their racers in the top four out of more than 90 skiers from eight different teams. Masco's girls had six of the top eight finishers while defeating Haverhill, 120-15, and Newburyport 118-17 in the team scoring.
Senior captain Neve Bettencourt was second overall with a time of 23.76 seconds. She was followed by fellow senior captain Ashley Hamson (third, 23.78) and junior Ava Pelletier (fourth, 23.99). Senior captain Katie Bernard was seventh overall in 24.19 seconds, and Haley Serafino ran eighth in 24.20.
Senior Cat Malatesta and sophomore Charlotte Hill ran 12th and 13th, respectively, and junior Alex Hill came in 15th. Senior Faith Stanton and sophomore Lauren Downs are also skiers to watch for Masco, which looks like one of the deepest and most impressive teams in the state.
The Masconomet boys edged Haverhill, 69-66, and beat Newburyport 88-47, to start the year 2-0. Captain Laim Quinlan was the top finisher in 19th overall at 23.11 seconds and fellow captain Will Caron wasn't far behind in 28th at 24.08 seconds. Captain Nils Kovamees is looking for a big season for the Chieftains, as are Bode Develian, Lars Kovamees and Andrew Mitchell.
St. John's Prep rolled by Austin Prep, 130-5, and Andover, 118-17, behind overall race winner Tim Haarmann's time of 21.11 seconds. Owen Gandt was third (21.85) and Sawyer Barnard fourth (21.95) to pace the Eagles, who also got a top 10 showing from Rocca Marsciarelli (22.61) and saw Jackson Burns finish 14th (22.84).
Swampscott's girls team lost both its meets but had an impressive finish from Amelia Wyse (18th overall).
||||