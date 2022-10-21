BOXFORD — Once Danvers High's apparent game-winning touchdown as time expired got called back, it took Masconomet fullback Will Shannon only six plays to score the game winning points in his team's 27-21 victory.
It will take a bit longer than that to wade through the bedlam in Boxford that unfolded in the final moments of this thrilling Northeastern Conference clash, however.
Rallying from a 21-7 deficit to begin the fourth quarter, Masconomet (now 4-3) had its back against the wall after a third down personal foul gave Danvers (3-4) the football at the 12-yard line with 29 seconds left. After a running play and an incomplete pass, the Falcons faced third down at the 6-yard line when Masco's Tyler McMahon and Jacob Miller broke through the line for a sack.
Danvers had no timeouts remaining and scrambled as the sideline called for a field goal try, but the DHS players on the field lined up to run a play. With the stadium clock showing 0:00, the ball was snapped and quarterback Travis Voisine lofted a quick pass to a wide open Owen Gasinowski, with the officials signaling touchdown.
The Falcons celebrated as Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle pleaded that not only had time run out, but that Danvers either had too many players on the field or had committed a substitution infraction. After a lengthy discussion, the officials assessed a 5-yard penalty on Danvers for too many players and ruled there were two seconds to play, with the clock winding on the ready signal.
"I don't understand it and I'm pretty sure the rules don't work like that," Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan said. "There's somebody on our sideline watching people come off and he says they were all off. The refs have a difficult job and I totally understand that ... yet this time I have no answers."
Rushing the field goal unit out to get the snap off as soon as possible, Danvers attempted the winning boot but never got it off, with the holder unable to corral the snap as the Chieftains celebrated having forced overtime.
"We just rushed them, tried to push them all over," said Shannon. "I was overjoyed. I just wanted to go down and score (in OT) — and I'm glad that we actually did."
Danvers got the ball first in overtime, contested with both teams getting a chance to punch it in starting at the 10-yard line. Masco's Max Conley got a 5-yard tackle-for-loss on the first play and Gasinowski took it down to the 6 on the second. After two incomplete Danvers passes, the Chieftains had the stop and the chance to win.
Shannon took the first fullback trap eight yards down to the 2-yard line and plunged in on his second handoff to cap the improbable comeback victory.
"Incredible. The best game I've ever been part of," said Shannon. "We just kept fighting, stayed in it the whole time and never gave up our hope."
A partially blocked field goal with with 11:00 to play helped ignite the Masconomet comeback. Some big runs by Sam Nadworny and Shannon, plus an costly personal foul taken by Danvers (one of eight penalties on the evening) sparked an 11-play, 80 yard drive by the hosts. Shannon capped it with a 1-yard plunge with 6:38 to go that made it 21-14.
The Chieftains then recovered a perfectly executed onsides kick by Cooper Easley that hit a Danvers player and was covered by a Chieftain. Senior quarterback Matt Richardson then broke contain and escaped two tackles in an electric 36-yard score that tied it (21-21) with 5:00 left.
"God bless our seniors and our captains," Monagle said. "They kept us in it. Both teams hit plenty of body blows here and we just kept saying 'We're in it. We still have a shot.'"
Gasinowski (81 yards rushing) responded by carrying eight times on the ensuing drive to get Danvers into scoring range, but couldn't reach the end zone and the visitors couldn't execute the potential game-winning field goal.
"The biggest thing is the kids played hard. There's no sour grapes here," Nolan said. "We don't want to take anything away from any kid who stepped on the field tonight for either team."
Danvers built its 21-7 first half lead thanks to big returns via short fields. Gasinowski, a junior, took a punt 36 yards down the Masco 14-yard line to set up his own TD for a 7-0 lead. The Chieftains knotted it up on an Owen Barrett 33-yard catch and had the chance to take the lead with the ball on the 1 yard line.
On fourth down, Falcons' captain Aris Xerras blasted through the gap and forced Richardson to flip the ball forward. It was caught by Danvers' Kevin Ahearn, who raced 57 yards upfield and nearly made it all the way before being run down by Shannon.
"Danvers showed great integrity there, sticking it to us and making a play," Monagle said. "We were really down emotionally after that."
Voisine hit Xerras for a 37-yard gain and then snuck in for a 14-7 lead. Gasinowski took a punt 36 yards to the house to make it 21-7 at halftime, and getting the ball to start the third made it feel like Danvers was in complete control.
Masco's defense had other ideas though. With McMahon frequently coming down from the weak side edge to disrupt plays and Nadworny knifing in from outside 'backer, Danvers was unable to sustain drives to build its lead in a scoreless third quarter.
"Tyler was a force off the edge. He didn't have any catches today, but he was dominant," Monagle said. "It was his blocking that opened things up in our run game. He's an unselfish player."
Masco wound up with 196 rushing yards as a team, with Shannon getting 78 and Nadworny 73. Barrett had a key end-around on one of the scoring drives, and freshman Lucas Magnifico had a few noteworthy stops defensively.
For Danvers, Jaxson Vogel came down with an interception at the end of the second quarter. Xerras, a tight end, had 75 receiving yards.
The pass defense on both sides was excellent, with both left-handed QB's combining to go 12-for-31.
Masconomet 27, Danvers 21 (OT)
at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford
Danvers (3-4);7;14;0;0;0;21
Masconomet (4-3);7;0;0;14;6;27
Scoring summary
D- Owen Gasinowski 1 run (Aidan Smith kick)
M- Owen Barrett 33 pass from Matt Richardson (Cooper Easley kick)
D- Travis Voisine 1 run (Smith kick)
D- Gasinowski 36 punt return (Smith kick)
M- Will Shannon 1 run (Easley kick)
M- Richardson 36 run (Easley kick)
M- Shannon 1 run (no try)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 20-81, Joe Baker 2-10, Travis Voisine 5-(-7); Masconomet — Will Shannon 19-80, Sam Nadworny 9-73, Matt Richardson 6-35, Owen Barrett 3-18.
PASSING: Danvers — Voisine 5-13-84-0-0; Masconomet — Richardson 7-18-64-0-2.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Aris Xerras 3-75, Gasinowski 2-9; Masconomet — Barrett 2-45, Nadworny 5-19.