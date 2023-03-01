BOXFORD — It’s very hard to beat a team three times in a season, but in the preliminary round of the Division 2 state playoffs, Masconomet did it with a 52-35 win over NEC rival Marblehead.
Senior captain Kaleigh Monagle led the scoring with 17 points including three treys and sophomore Riley Bovardi chipped in with seven points and 11 rebounds.
Angie Lalikos was also in double figures with 12 points, coming off the bench with a hot hand. The Chieftains led from start to finish, getting out to an 8-0 lead, and capping the opening quarter with six unanswered points to shoot out to a nine point cushion. The home team controlled the boards at both ends, often limiting the young Magicians to just one shot before hauling down a carom and racing the other way.
Kylie Dumont led the victors, who travel to Wayland Friday, on the defensive end with four steals.
“It was a good game, but Masco is tough to handle and (Taylor) Bovardi runs the show,” said Magician coach Paul Moran. “We knew we had to play a perfect game, and we didn’t. They’ve got a lot of seniors that control things while we’re still learning.”
Marblehead (10-8) settled down in the second quarter and was only outscored by two points, but the Chieftains came out on fire to start the second half, and scored twice as many points as the visitors. A layup by the Magicians Kate Burns cut the deficit to nine points late in the quarter, before Masco built it back up to 18 heading into the final eight minutes. Monagle drained a pair of shots from downtown and also hit a jumper.
“Kaleigh has been a great senior leader for us all season,” said Chieftain Todd Sundstrom, who earned his first playoff win in his first season leading the TriTown team. “Her IQ on the court is phenomenal. Early in the game she missed her first couple of shots, but came back strong. Marblehead is a very long team, and that group has a great future.”
Monagle credited her teammates for setting her up. Taylor Bovardi, Lalikos,and Mia Theberge were especially effective with accurate passes.
“This was truly a team win,” said Monagle. “Everybody contributed in some way, and we had a lot of different people with assists. Riley Bovardi was great on the boards, and both Nat Nolan and Mia Theberge had a (basket) and one (foul shot). This was a great way to start the tournament.”
Marblehead was led by freshman Tess Andriano who hit four bombs and a team high 13 points. The 14-7 Chieftains now travel to Wayland to face the No. 10 seed.
“We know they’re a really tough team to play so we have our work cut out,” said Sundstrom.
Masconomet 52, Marblehead 35
Marblehead: Dorch 0-0-0, O’Connell 2-0-6,Dormer 0-5-5, Monaco 0-0-0, McGowan 0-0-0, Andriano 4-2-13, Donovan 0-0-0, Sachs 0-0-0, Forbes 0-0-0, Burns 1-0-2, Ferrante 0-0-0, Dalla Valle 0-0-0, Gillette 0-0-0, Bosio 3-0-7, Goldwater 0-0-0 Totals: 11-7-35
Masconomet: Haberland 0-0-0, Theberge 2-2-6, R. Bovardi 3-1-7, Dumont 2-0-4, T. Bovardi 1-1-3, Monagle 5-4-17, Lalikos 6-0-12, Leire 0-0-0, Nolan 1-1-3, Allen 0-0-0, Cote 0-0-0, Ubaldo 0-0-0 Totals: 20-9-52
Halftime: Masconomet 30-19
3-Pointers: Marblehead — Andriano (3), O’Connell (2), Bosio; Masconomet — Monagle (3)
Records: Marblehead — 10-8, Masconomet — 14-7
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN