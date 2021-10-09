DANVERS -- The bus made it to Danvers High School in plenty of time Saturday afternoon.
Once there, the Masconomet field hockey team took a bit to get warmed up offensively. But once they did, they started to cruise like a luxury bus line going down an open stretch of highway.
Julia Graves and captain Cecily Paglierni had the goals, both assisted by the North Shore's runaway scoring leader, junior Maggie Sturgis, and goaltender Ainsley Gruener had a 3-save shutout over Danvers, 2-0, in a battle of unbeaten Northeastern Conference teams.
"I really, really wanted to win this game," said Graves, a 16-year-old from Topsfield, after her Chieftains improved to 10-0-1 on the season and remained perfect (9-0-0) in the Northeastern Conference.
"Playing on a Saturday could've been a bit of a lull, especially after already playing three games this week, but we brought that intensity we needed," added senior midfielder and team captain Lily Conway.
Even a terrific 11-save performance from Danvers' standout sophomore goaltender, Megan McGinnity, wasn't enough to keep Masconomet at bay forever.
Winners of eight straight Cape Ann League championships and, in their first season as a member of the NEC, last fall's de facto league crown, Masconomet allowed just three shots on senior goalie Ainsley Gruener, all of which she stopped.
"Our defense has played much better lately as opposed to earlier in the season," senior captain Ava Tello, who had an outstanding game transitioning the ball out of the Chieftains' end to the midfield and beyond. "Communication is very important for us as a defense; we want someone to get the ball, someone to get the person with the ball, and all of us marking our players and knowing when to stop the ball coming in (to the zone). It's about all working together as a team."
The winners also held an edge in corners (11-3 for the game and, after a first period in which neither team put a shot on goal, they carried the play over the final three stanzas.
"We just kept at our game plan," said head coach Maggie Bridgeo. "The girls don't get rattled; they just stuck with it and knew something good would happen if they did that."
This contest was originally scheduled to be played two Saturday prior, but a snafu with the school's bus company meant that Masconomet couldn't get to Danvers safely that morning .Rather than win by forfeit, the Falcons figured out a day that would work for both programs to reschedule, and Oct. 9 worked out.
Sadie Papamechail, a Danvers junior defender was tasked with marking Sturgis for the game and, for the most part, did an outstanding job. But it'd be a nearly impossible task to keep Sturgis completely quiet on offense, and Saturday was no exception. The times she was allowed to get free and operate with space, she made the most of her chances.
The first came early in the third quarter when she shook free for a blistering shot attempt out front, which Graves pounced on the rebound and put home for her fifth goal of the season. "My instinct was just to shoot it as hard as I can and hope that it went in ... and fortunately it did," she said.
Sturgis, the runaway leader in goals (24), assists (10) and total points (34) on the North Shore this fall, then added a flair for the dramatic on her team's second goal. She bore down on the Danvers defense while dribbling the ball at full speed, did a 360-degree turn without slowing down when a defender approached her, and whipped a shot on net that clanked off the post. She got her own rebound and fired another shot on goal that McGinnity kicked out, but the rebound went right to captain Cecily Paglierani, who deposited it home.
"I get so happy when someone else scores, I go over just tackle them," the 16-year-old Sturgis said. "It makes me so happy. It's honestly better than scoring myself."
"It was like a reflex. I closed my eyes, slammed the ball as hard as a I could and it wound up in the net," said Paglierani.
There were times that Danvers put some high pressure on and got the Chieftains a bit rattled, but never had a serious scoring chance.
"We had obviously marked this game on the calendar for a while, and I wanted to see how the girls were feeling afterwards when it was over," said Falcons head coach Kristen McCarthy, her team now 9-2-1 overall and 8-1-1 within the NEC. "They told me they were proud of the way they played, and I was too.
"I wanted to see how we'd compete against a team that can with the state title, and I thought we handled ourselves really well in what was essentially a playoff game."
Senior captain Ashley Clark had a defensive save for the Falcons, with fellow defenders Sabrina Auciello, Maddie Chase and the Papamechail cousins, Sophie and Sadie, for helping to limit chances for Masco in the offensive zone.
McCarthy also singled out midfielders Malana Moy and Grace Brinkley for going up and down the field against a very fast team such as the Chieftains all afternoon with few substitutions.