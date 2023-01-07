HAVERHILL — An upset was brewing Saturday night at Haverhill Valley Forum ... but Winthrop refused to leave the rink with fewer than two points.
Mia Currier won a net front battle and scored at 2:08 of overtime to spoil upstart Masconomet's upset bid as the unbeaten Vikings skated away with a 2-1 victory.
Winthrop (now 6-0) remains undefeated in its last 26 regular season games with 24 of those coming in Northeastern Hockey League play. They hadn't given away a point in league play in the entire calendar year of 2022 (374 days to be exact), but Masconomet gave them a serious scare by playing confident, disciplined hockey throughout.
"That hurts," Chieftain coach Ryan Sugar said. "That's the kind of game where you really feel like you deserve a point. Going to overtime with a top ten team, a Division 1 team, should help us in the power rankings but we really wanted that point tonight."
It was a festive atmosphere with a boys-girls 'Coaches versus Cancer' doubleheader and fundraising for Masconoemt's Relay for Life. The Chieftains wore pink jerseys adorned with cancer ribbons for the occasion.
It was also Youth Night with the Masco Youth program's Lady Chieftains U10 squad warming up with the high schoolers and playing a scrimmage between the first and second periods. There were plenty of hugs from the varsity players for Lady Chieftain coach Carey Shugrue, who coached many of the current high school players throughout their youth careers.
"We were really amped up for the game with everything going on," said Sugar. "The kids were really excited. They love watching the youth hockey players and it gives them a lot of energy."
It didn't exactly start out that way with Winthrop scoring just 28 seconds in on an Emma Holmes snipe. The Chieftains drew even with 3:24 left in the first, though, when eighth grader Ella Meehan pounced on a rebound for her first varsity goal.
"She's been playing both forward and defense. We had to shuffle some things around today and she ended up playing on the wing, a lot, and playing really well," said Sugar.
The rivals battled through a scoreless second with the Chieftains seeming to gain confidence with every shift. Defensemen Bella Flinn, Allie LaCava, Elizabeth Shoemaker and Kailyn Willa did a nice job and Maddie Dupuis handled all the rebounds with 34 big saves.
Shoemaker made a great move to the net that was saved by Winthrop's Riley Towse in the third. Masco had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Winthrop took a five minute major for cross checking with 10 minutes to go, but couldn't convert and lost two minutes of the advantage to a penalty of their own.
"We should've generated more chances," said Sugar. "I would've liked for us to get more shots through."
Willa and LaCava both cut down Winthrop chances by backchecking in the final five minutes. Maddie Kenney created some scoring chances on the rush for the Chieftains and Bitsy King and Eliza Shannon both played well on the wing ... but the Chieftains didn't have a shot on goal in the overtime (played 4-on-4 for five minutes) and Winthrop won it by crashing the net.
"It's been a long time since we've been in an overtime game, maybe two years," Sugar said, "and I think we kind of sat back and reverted as if it was a penalty kill.
"Overall, it was a great night and one of the best games we've played. Now we go to their place on Wednesday, and playing them back-to-back games it'll be interesting to see what momentum we can carry over."
Winthrop 2, Masconomet 1 (OT)
At Haverhill Valley Forum
Winthrop;1;0;0;1;2
Masconomet;1;0;0;0;1
Scoring summary
First period: W, Emma Holmes (Mia Currier, Sami DiMento), :28; M, Ella Meehan (Allie Lacava, Bella Campbell), 11:33.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: W, Currier (E. Holmes, Abby Holmes), 2:08.
Saves: W, Riley Towse 18; M, Maddie Dupuis 34.
Records: W, 6-0-0; M, 2-6-0