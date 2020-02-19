NEWBURYPORT — Masconomet's girls hockey team has taken its lumps over the past week. Facing two of the top three teams in the state in back-to-back games, the Chieftains were outscored by nearly a dozen and faced another tall order in a rematch against defending state champion Methuen-Tewksbury in Wednesday’s Newburyport Bank Tournament consolation game.
Looking to finish the regular season on a high note, the Chieftains bounced back with one of their strongest performances of the season, stealing a point from the Red Rangers after pulling out a hard fought 1-1 tie.
“It’s one of our best games we’ve played in weeks, especially against a team like that,” said Masconomet coach Ryan Sugar. “It’s a nice way, after the last two games, to turn things around and pick up any points against Methuen-Tewksbury is always good for us. I thought all three lines worked well, my third line especially, the four that rotated there was really good, we got shots, we had our chances.”
Early on it looked as if it could have been more of the same for Masconomet (10-6-4), with Methuen-Tewksbury scoring the icebreaking goal less than five minutes into the game. After going on the power play due to a checking penalty against the Chieftains, Red Rangers sophomore Jessica Driscoll gave her team a 1-0 lead after picking the top left corner for a power play goal.
Masconomet came up with an answer before the first intermission, however, when freshman Bitzy King scooped up the puck amid a scrum in front of the net and poked it in for the equalizer.
Coming out tied at 1-1 in the second period, Methuen-Tewksbury largely controlled the puck. But unlike on Monday when the Chieftains surrendered four second period goals to Wellesley, Masconomet kept things in check and didn’t allow the Red Rangers any scoring chances that Newburyport’s Molly Elmore (27 saves) couldn’t handle.
“The second period has lately been tough for us but we turned it around in the third and jumped on them and played our game,” Sugar said. “We broke the puck out well, we moved the puck up the ice, we were getting passes that we don’t usually get, so overall today looked good.”
The biggest scoring opportunities in the third period came around the midway point after both teams were called for penalties with 30 seconds of one another. Methuen-Tewksbury got the initial power play after Masconomet was called for hooking, but then the two sides went 4-on-4 after the Red Rangers got dinged for slashing.
Taking advantage of the open ice, Masconomet had a few good looks, and even after the power plays expired the Chieftains kept putting pressure on the Red Rangers. Methuen-Tewksbury did get one good chance within the final 30 seconds, but Elmore shut the door to clinch the draw and the point.
“I thought we played strong, I thought we had a lot of opportunities,” said Methuen-Tewksbury coach Sarah Oteri, whose team finishes the regular season 10-4-6. “We were in their zone for most of the game we just couldn’t bury the puck, which we’ll have to do going forward.”
After the game, Masconomet’s Kiara Farrar and Methuen-Tewksbury’s Jess Driscoll were each named to the Newburyport Bank Tournament Doyle Division’s All-Tournament team, with the remaining three selections coming from Wellesley and Shrewsbury, who faced off in the subsequent Doyle Division championship.
Masconomet finishes its season at 10-6-4 and will learn its Division 1 state tournament seeding when pairings are announced on Friday.
Masconomet 1, Methuen-Tewksbury 1
Methuen-Tewksbury (10-4-6): 1 0 0 — 1
Masconomet (10-6-4): 1 0 0 — 1
Doyle Division Consolation
Goals: MT — Jessica Driscoll; Masco — Bitzy King
Assists: MT — Ryan Quinn, Lydia Pendelton; Masco — Kiara Farrar, Fiona Dunphy
Saves: MT — Kaia Hollingsworth 13; Masco — Molly Elmore 27
