BOXFORD — Neither of the Masconomet girls soccer team’s last two regular season games came under ideal conditions. But the fact that the Chieftains found a way to win both provided the ideal tune-up for the upcoming Division 2 state tournament.
With the second half of Thursday’s game played under dark conditions as the sun went down and temperatures hovered around 40 degrees, the Chieftains held off Northeastern Conference Lynch champion Marblehead, 2-0.
Ending the regular season with a 10-game win streak and an undefeated record at home, Masconomet (16-2 overall) got a goal from senior captain Charlotte Meixsell with 13 minutes to play to extend its lead. A day prior, they’d blanked Swampscott on the turf at Boxford Commons amid wet and windy conditions; Thursday’s bout with a very sound, physically tough Marblehead squad was another challenge the Chieftains had to rise to.
“When you play tough games like this, you see how much grit you have and how much you’re willing to push through,” said Masconomet coach Alison Lecesse.
Masconomet had the better of the play in the first half and took the lead when freshman Nicole Schneider’s corner kick offering went straight to Taylor Bovardi’s head for her 13th goal of the season. The Chieftains got some great attacking plays from Elena Lindonen and Lauren Boughner in those first 40 minutes, earning four corners and putting 11 shots on goal.
Marblehead (13-4-1) defended well to keep it a one-goal game. Senior captain Ella Kramer made a save behind the keeper on one excellent Masco scoring chance and had two great recovery runs to cut off potential scoring chances. Lily Gerson, Grace Miller and Talia Selby also defended well in front of captain and keeper Catherine Comstock (14 saves).
Samantha Dormer and Annie Sheridan both had quality scoring chances for Marblehead in the second half. Masconomet keeper Marcy Clapp, who earned her second straight shutout, made a diving save on one of them. On the other, Kylie DuMont came across to cut down the angle to the net.
“Marblehead’s a tough, physical team and they never slow down,” Lecesse said. “They certainly didn’t quit and that was a big test in the second half.”
Then with only 14 minutes left, Masconomet took advantage of some attacking time with Meixsell’s rocket of a shot from just outside the box. An errant clear found her foot and she buried it, making it three different players with points in the regular season ending win.
That’s been the theme for the Chieftains this year, with 20 of the 22 regulars on the varsity roster earning at least one point over the course of the year. It’s an unselfish group with multiple options on corner kicks, restarts and set pieces.
“That’s been our M.O. this year. Everybody kind of does everything,” said Lecesse. “Being able to rely on different people in different places definitely helps and it’s great to have so many unselfish players.”
It’s Marblehead’s most wins the regular season and first league title since 2016. In terms of the NEC Dunn, the Chieftains would share the title with Danvers if the Falcons tie Swampscott on Saturday; a Danvers win would clinch the title for them and a Big Blue win would give it to Masco.