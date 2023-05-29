Emmy Clark Masco girls lax.jpg

Emmy Clark, a senior attack for the Masconomet girls lacrosse team, has been selected as the Northeastern Conference's Player of the Year as the league named its annual all-star teams.

Clark was joined on the All-Conference team by a pair of Chieftains' teammates: senior midfielder Taylor Bovardi and senior attack Bella Juliano. They helped Masconomet claim this year's NEC Dunn Division championship with a 12-1 mark.

Other All-Conference selections included junior attack Lauren Caley of Beverly and sophomore midfielder Joselyn Silva of Beverly; senior middie Eliana Anderson and junior middie Jordan Turcotte of Danvers; junior middie Coco Clopton and freshman goaltender Lilah Caplan of Swampscott; sophomore middie Brooke Lomasney of Peabody; senior middie Sydney Langton of Marblehead; junior middie Ella Costa of Gloucester; and senior middie Emma Holmes of Winthrop.

Those named NEC Dunn all-stars include seniors Kaleigh Monagle (defense), Sarah Bernier (midfield) and Elizabeth King (goalie) of Masconomet; junior attack Lily Shea and freshman goaltender Madeline Reynolds of Beverly; sophomore midfielder Ramona Gillett and  senior attack/middie Lucy Wales of Marblehead; senior attack Siobhan Smith and sophomore attack/middie Madi Barrett of Peabody; senior attack Kaylee Rich of Danvers.

NEC Lynch all-star members are senior midfielders Brooke Waters and Abby Eichler, plus sophomore middie Avery Laundry, of Swampscott; sophomore midfielder Samantha Agno of Salem; junior midfielders Anna Cinelli and Abby Lowthers of Gloucester; freshmen Brooke Diaz (goalie) and Paige Millea (defense) of Saugus; and senior midfielder Mia Norris of Winthrop.

Northeastern Conference Coach of the Year honors went to Courtney McKallagat of Beverly High. The NEC Sportsmanship Awards went to Danvers and Saugus.

