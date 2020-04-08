Masconomet's Gotts will continue hockey career at Stonehill

Andrew Gotts, who earned Salem News Boys Hockey Player of the Year honors for the 2018-19 season as a senior at Masconomet Regional, will be taking his talents to Stonehill College, he announced.
The 19-year-old right wing was named MVP of the Cape Ann League during his senior season at Masconomet, guiding his squad to the league title. He also helped spearhead them to a school record 17-game unbeaten streak and the most wins (19) in a single season.
Gotts began just the third player in Chieftains' boys hockey history to surpass 100 career points, finishing his prolific career there with 64 goals, 60 assists and 124 points.
Taking a post-graduate season at Holderness School in Plymouth, N.H. this school year, the 6-foot, 160-pound Gotts had nine goals and 10 assists, good for fourth on the team in points.
The Topsfield native will be joining a Division 2 Stonehill team that went 13-11-5 and won the Northeast-10 championship, defeating Franklin Pierce, 3-1. Among his new Skyhawks teammates will be senior defenseman Seth Murray of Gloucester, who played at St. John's Prep.
