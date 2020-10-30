Masconomet's Mahoney earns NFHS honor

Masconomet boys cross country coach Pat Mahoney has been named the National Federation of State High School Association’s sectional Coach of the Year, the NFHS and MIAA announced earlier this week.
The team’s coach for the past 14 years has been Salem News Coach of the Year numerous times and is a social studies teacher at Masco’s middle school. A graduate of the Chieftains track program himself, he’s grateful to his assistant coaches and happy to be passing on athletic lessons to the next generation.
“I’m humbled beyond words,” Mahoney said. “Thanks to all the coaches, teachers and family members that have influenced me over the years and the biggest thank you to all the runners. This award is a lot more about you than it is about me.”
Section 1 of the NFHS map includes the New England states plus New York and New Jersey. Mahoney and the Chieftains, in the midst of their first season in the Northeastern Conference, will run again next Saturday.
