Masconomet's Scarpaci named MIAA Boys Soccer Coach of the Year

Very few high school soccer coaches across the state of Massachusetts get as much out of their players as Masconomet's Jared Scarpaci.
In his five seasons at the helm of the Chieftains' boys varsity squad, Scarpaci's groups have claimed two Division 2 North titles and subsequent trips to the state championship game (2015 and 2016), as well as a Div. 2 North finals (2018) and semifinal appearance (2017). This past fall, he turned what appeared to be somewhat of a rebuilding year into another Cape Ann League crown and a top-5 seed in the state tournament.
Simply put, his players believe in him, believe in his system, and have completely bought into his coaching style. The results speak for themselves, and it was only a matter of time before Scarpaci was recognized for his marvelous tutelage.
Earlier this week, that time came as he was named the MIAA Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
"I was absolutely stunned," admitted Scarpaci, who coached at Emerson College for 17 years before landing in Boxford. "Some of the past winners just have a litany of wins and experience so it was extremely humbling to be recognized among them. I was humbled to just be in the conversation and to be mentioned."
En route to their Cape Ann League title last fall, Scarpaci and Co. compiled a 12-4-3 record while coming out on top in a number of tightly contested affairs. The Chieftains wound up falling in the first round of Division 2 tournament competition to a tough Central Catholic team, but that didn't take away from what the team accomplished up to that point.
While Scarpaci certainly deserves a bulk of the credit, he modestly deferred to his players as the ones who made it all happen.
"Every team is different every year and this one definitely had a different make up, but they still had that same positive attitude and willingness to work hard and listen, which is always the hardest part," said Scarpaci. "I have to thank the players, and not just the ones from this year but from past years, too, because it truly is a players game. I'm just the steward of it all and it's really all about the players."
Scarpaci also praised his coaching staff of BJ Muller, Pete Magner and Chris Bernie for sticking with him every step of the way and pushing the players to be the best version of themselves both on and off the field.
"They've been with the program a lot longer than I have and they're just incredible," said Scarpaci. "I couldn't do it without them."
Scarpaci is hopeful he will get a chance to lead Masconomet once again this coming season, and if he does, it's a safe bet that the Chieftains will be right back in the mix.
