First singles superstars Kendall Skulley of the Masconomet Regional girls tennis team and Mika Garber of the Marblehead boys squad have been named the Northeastern Conference's Tennis Players of the Year.
Skulley, who helped guide the Chieftains to the NEC championship this spring in its first season as an official league member, was joined on the All-Conference team by a pair of teammates, second singles player Nina Klink and third singles standout Shaylee Moreno.
Four players from the Marblehead girls were also named All-Conference: the first doubles team of Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur, as well as the second doubles tandems of Leah Saulnier and Ava Ulian.
Swampscott first singles player Allison Tribendis was also selected All-Conference.
Northeastern Conference North all-stars included Ella Gharabegian, Chloe Ahern and Lauren Calabrese of Masconomet; Elsie Carsey of Beverly; Tess Keaney of Marblehead; Sofia Valencia of Peabody; Sarah and Madeline Tribendis of Swampscott; and Lanna Queiroz of Saugus. In addition, Kristen Gerety of Saugus was named the NEC Coach of the Year.
Northeastern Conference South champion had Jenna Kee, Olivia Dekermanji and Amanda Tinkham were chosen as all-stars. Other NEC South all-stars included Ana Sokolow of Salem, Isabella Nixon and Sophia Picano of Gloucester; and Madeleine Rossi and Emma Forsyth of Winthrop.
On the boys' side, Garber was joined on the All-Conference team by fellow Magician Daniel Farfel at third singles. Together, they helped lead Marblehead to the league championship this spring.
The first doubles team of Matt Mitchell and Ivan Contreras of Beverly were also chosen for the NEC All-Conference team, as were fellow Panthers Thomas Schroter and Ryan Dunleavy at second doubles. They were joined by a pair of Swampscott singles players, Tate Greenfield (1st singles) and Charles Schepens (2nd singles).
The NEC North boys all-stars consisted of Aidan Ryan, Jack Donovan and Thomas Dack of Marblehead; Patrick Johnson and Owen O'Brien of Beverly; and Chris Hollenbach and Nick Custer from Swampscott.
The NEC South all-stars were Dante Roper and Jariel DelValle of Salem; Andry Payano Sosa and Noah Willett of South titlist Gloucester; and Augie Cherico and Ari Hames of Winthrop, who also saw Marie Finn of the Vikings chosen as NEC Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.