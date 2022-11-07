Senior co-captain Maggie Sturgis of Masconomet, once again the runaway scoring leader on the North Shore for the unbeaten Masconomet field hockey team, has been selected as the Northeastern Conference's Player of the Year for a second straight season.
A two-time Salem News Player of the Year, the Holy Cross-bound Sturgis currently has 42 goals and 11 assists for the Cheftains (16-0-3), who are the No. 1 seed in the ongoing Division 2 state playoffs
Two of her Masconomet teammates joined her on the NEC'S All-League team: fellow senior co-captain Julia Graves, a midfielder who has 12 goals, 10 assists and 22 points so far this season; and lockdown senior defender Kayeigh Monagle (1 goal, 1 assist).
Danvers also had three of its senior captains chosen as All-League: forwards Katherine Purcell (12 goals, 8 assists) and Emma Wilichoski (10 goals, 6 assists), and defensive star Sophie Papamechail (2 goals, 3 assists).
In addition, second-year coach Kristen McCarthy of the Falcons was selected as the NEC Coach of the Year.
Beverly was represented by junior defenseman Ella Maloblocki, while senior captain Brooke Waters, her team's leading scorer (7 goals, 11 assists), was picked from Swampscott.
So was senior captain Peighton Ridge (4 goals, 7 assists) of Marblehead; senior goaltender and captain Gianna Digianfelice (177 saves, 4 shutouts) for Peabody; and senior Aria Caputo and junior Ella Costa of second place Gloucester.
The NEC field hockey all-stars by school included:
MASCONOMET: Greta Mowers, Sr. forward (10 goals, 8 assists), Avery Allen, Sr. midfield (2 goals, 1 assist), and Shaye Trodden, Sr. defense (2 goals)
DANVERS: Sadie Papamechail, Sr. defense (2 goals, 4 assists) and Malana Moy, Jr. midfield (2 goals, 1 assist)
BEVERLY: Brooke Davies, Sr. forward (5 goals, 6 assists)
SWAMPSCOTT: Olivia Baran, Sr. forward (9 goals, 3 assists), and Coco Clopton, Jr. midfield/forward (3 goals, 12 assists)
MARBLEHEAD: Maggie Beauchesne, Soph. goaltender (189 saves, 5 shutouts)
PEABODY: Siobhan Smith, Sr. midfield (2 goals, 2 assists)
GLOUCESTER: Abby Lowthers, Jr. and Keagan Jewell, Fr.
SAUGUS: Lindsey Tammaro, Sr.
Saugus was also awarded the NEC's Team Sportsmanship Award.
FINAL NEC 2022 STANDINGS
Team Name;W-L-T;Pts.
Masconomet;12-0-2;24
Gloucester;10-1-3;23
Danvers;10-2-2;22
Swampscott;7-5-2;16
Beverly;6-7-1;13
Marblehead;3-10-1;7
Peabody;1-12-1;3
Saugus;0-12-2;2