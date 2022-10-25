For their exploits in both the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, Masconomet field hockey superstar Maggie Sturgis and Triton football dual-threat weapon Cole Piaseczynski have been selected as the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for September.
Sturgis is no stranger to this award. The Holy Cross-bound senior won the Moynihan Student-Athlete Award last December after leading the North Shore in scoring with 38 goals, 20 assists and 58 points. She's well on her way to doing so again this fall, leading the area in goals (31 and total points (37 along with a half-dozen assists for the unbeaten Chieftains.
For her career, Sturgis has 106 goals, 48 assists and 154 total points ... remarkable numbers when you consider she only played in 10 games as a sophomore during the COVID-19 shortened season.
"I never could of dreamed I'd hit 100 goals," said Sturgis, who scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over Danvers last week that put Masconomet clearly in the driver's seat to win its eighth straight league title. "It was never a goal of mine when I got to high school ... it was pretty nerve-wracking until I got it. I'm still kind of in shock that it happened."
The team co-captain, who also plays lacrosse in the spring, is just as impressive in the classroom as she is on the field. Her 4.475 weighted GPA has her ranked near the top of her graduating senior class. Outside of the classroom Sturgis is also a National Honor Society member, a class treasurer, and a peer leader who helps freshman acclimate to life in high school. She'll also be graduating with a second diploma in "Global Competency" for her fluency in Spanish.
Sturgis also stacked her senior year with difficult classes. Her three Honors level courses are a breeze compared to AP Statistics, AP Biology and AP European History.
"I've always taken academics very seriously," said Sturgis, who points to junior year pre-calculus as her toughest-ever class. "I would say that after four years of balancing school and sports, I've found a schedule that works best for me."
Piaseczynski, on the other hand, has in many ways come out of nowhere this fall to become one of the top offensive weapons in the Cape Ann League. You could get a sense that big things were coming when he was named the Vikings' lone junior captain among four senior teammates prior to the season, and he's certainly backed up that decision with his play and leadership.
Through seven games, Piaseczynski has 14 total touchdowns. He's both rushed for a team-high 413 yards on 83 carries and 7 TDs, and also caught a team-high 22 passes for 472 yards and 7 more scores. He's helped the Vikings to a 4-3 record heading into their final regular season game this weekend prior to the start of the playoffs.
"I knew I was going to be playing a lot of receiver this year, but I didn't know I was going to be running the ball like I have been," said Piaseczynski. "But it's been a lot of fun, especially being a captain. It's been nice to see the program stepping up a lot over the recent years."
To no one's surprise, Piaseczynski is also getting it done in the classroom. As a junior taking AP Statistics and AP U.S. History — along with four other Honors classes — he's earned himself a 4.3 weighted GPA. That has him around the top-20 in his class, and he also just received eligibility to apply for National Honor Society.
"It's definitely challenging at times, balancing it all," said Piaseczynski, who also works as a flag football referee and an umpire for Little League games during the summer. "It comes down to a lot of time management. I have to make sure I get my schoolwork done and get everything else done for football before I carve out leisure time for myself.
"I try to just set weekly or daily goals for myself. I find that helps with keeping me organized so I can get everything done."