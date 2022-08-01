Throughout his accomplished high school soccer career, Sam Brockelman shined as a do-it-all midfielder and vocal leader for a Masconomet team that was consistently among the best on the North Shore.
As a senior last fall, the speedy captain netted 12 goals and dished out an area-best 18 assists while playing nearly every minute of every game. He earned All-Northeastern Conference, Eastern Mass. all-star and all-state accolades.
But before Brockelman leaves the Commonwealth to continue his budding futbol career for reigning Division 3 national champion Connecticut College, he’ll have one more extremely special honor to carry with him. The 18-year-old was recently named to the United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-American team.
“I really cannot put into words how high an award this is,” said Masconomet boys soccer coach Jared Scarpaci, who nominated Brockelman. “I have coached college and high school soccer for 25 years and have never had a player bestowed with this honor.
“What makes Sam so special is his natural leadership abilities and his innate drive as a competitor,” Scarpaci added. “He leads not just others but leads himself in a way that makes himself work in the classroom and on the field. He is friends with anyone and everyone; just an incredible young man.”
Simply being nominated for the prestigious award is an accomplishment in itself. Not only does the individual have to boast a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better (on a 4.0 scale), but they must have “demonstrated recognized excellence in high school soccer and must have performed community service at the local, regional or national level.”
Brockelman, of course, checks all the boxes and then some. On the playing field he consistently proved himself as one of the more talented and hard working student athletes in the area, and in the classroom he served as the vice president of his graduating class and a peer leader, among other things. His GPA was well over 4.0 by the time he graduated and he regularly challenged himself with honors and advanced placement level courses.
Despite all this, Brockelman knew that receiving the award was far from a guarantee.
“Honestly, I got the email that morning saying that I had received the award and I didn’t really know how big of a deal it was until I heard from Jared,” Brockelman admitted. “Then I looked it up more and said, ‘Wow, this is a really big deal.’ Only a certain number of people in the country earn it so it was pretty exciting.”
Becoming the first-ever player from Masconomet to receive the award only added to the glory.
“It means a lot to me because I know a lot of guys when I was younger in high school that applied for the award and didn’t get it,” said Brockelman. “Those were guys that I looked up to, so being the first one to receive it was a huge deal just to pay respect to those guys.”
While it was ultimately his own dedication and persistence that led to this exceptional honor, Brockelman gives a lot of credit to Scarpaci for helping mold him as a player and a young man.
“When I came in (to varsity) as a sophomore I thought I was pretty good and pretty special, but I soon realized I had a lot to work on both physically and mentally,” explained Brockelman. “Jared helped me a lot with the mental side of the game because I used to get really frustrated. But he helped me get better, more comfortable and more confident in myself.”
With a great head on his shoulders and bigger dreams to follow as he enters the collegiate ranks, Brockelman can now do so knowing that hard work does pay off. He plans to study economics and Spanish while doing anything and everything he can to help his Conn. College squad continue to pile up the wins.
Brockelman says the fit at Conn. College just felt right from the get go, and his connection to head coach Rueban Burk should only help make the transition that much smoother.
“I looked at a bunch of different NESCAC schools but as soon as I reached out to Conn. and they responded I had an immediate connection to coach Burke. He knows Jared and Jared spoke very highly of me, and the more that I dove into academics and the soccer team I really just loved it,” said Brockelman. “The team culture, the playing style, the guys on the team ... there were just a lot of positives and not many negatives.”
In preparation for the elevated competition at the collegiate level, Brockelman has been playing three times a week for the U23 Aztec club team this summer. Whatever his role may be as a freshman, you can bet Brockelman will attack it full throttle with the betterment of his teammates in mind.
And now, he’ll do so with yet another significant honor attached to his name.
