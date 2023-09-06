Professional golf’s most significant and popular international tournament, the Ryder Cup, will tee off in Rome later this month. The 44th installation of this renowned competition — and first-ever taking place in Italy — pits 12-man teams from USA and Europe against each other for a unique format of both paired and individual matches.
If you ask Masconomet senior golf captain Tyler Feldberg if he’ll be joining the millions of people around the world watching the event, he’ll likely answer with a resounding yes.
Yes, Feldberg loves golf and has always enjoyed the competition. But his motivation was heightened this past summer when he was granted the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play the Ryder Cup’s host course, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Safe to say it was an experience he’ll never forget.
“I have family in Italy and we went there three years ago and had this tour guide who has some pretty good connections,” said Feldberg, the Chieftains’ top player. “We planned another trip to go back there this summer and (the tour guide) got me on the course. It was just so cool to actually be on it and play it.”
Much like many of the exclusive private clubs in Massachusetts, Marco Simone offers exceptional conditions and views. It’s situated on an extensive plot of land (more than 350 acres) that grants golfers plenty of high risk/high reward opportunities.
The layout itself stands out with its pure white sand bunkers, fescue-lined fairways and variety of water hazards, which should make for a great challenge even for the world’s top linksmen.
A fine player himself, Feldberg thoroughly enjoyed his round at Marco Simone. It certainly helped him further prepare for his farewell high school campaign, which got underway last week.
Feldberg fared particularly well, breaking 80 in his lone round on the infamous track.
“I played a full 18 holes and it was amazing. Just seeing all the stands set up and (navigating) through the course was awesome,” said Feldberg. “You pretty much have to hit the fairway everywhere to play well. The rough is pretty much all fescue, and if you go in there you’re out of the hole. The greens were super fast, but it was just cool to see how different the courses can be from here compared to Italy.”
He’d certainly welcome another chance to play there, but for now he’ll have to settle for watching on TV like everyone else.
Not only that, but he’s solely focused on helping his young Chieftains squad get back to the playoffs and do some damage. Masco finished third overall at last year’s Division 2 North sectionals to punch their ticket to the state tournament. and although they graduated some key pieces, Feldberg feels they’re reloaded and eager to make some noise.
“We had some good tryouts that I think will help fill some hole, giving us more depth and helping our team out in the long run,” said Feldberg, whose team earned an opening match win over Beverly last week.
“I can honestly see us going back to states like we did last year. We’re kind of young with a couple of guys just starting out, but I think once we get deep into the season it could really turn up and we could make a push. That’s the goal.”
While Feldberg holds down the top spot for Masconomet (he broke 40 for nine holes in seven of 12 matches last year), sophomore Cole Velardo has proven to be an excellent No. 2. The second-year standout fired a 38 in the recent win over Beverly, while also getting plenty of help from players like seniors Harrison DeGeorge and Anthony Cerbone, as well as junior Abby Ellis and freshman Cooper Wassung, among others.
The NEC appears to be top heavy this fall, with teams like Marblehead, Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester and even Peabody threatening to make a push. But Masco is certainly in the mix, and Feldberg hopes his game will continue to take that next leap and provide a monumental boost for his squad.
“I’ve been training with two coaches and I really made a big change in my swing during the offseason, which has been a big help,” said Feldberg. “I’m getting off the tee a lot better, my short game is feeling great, and I’m giving myself a lot more birdie looks that’ll help out my scores.”
Also a baseball player at Masco, Feldberg hopes to play golf at the collegiate level. He’s currently looking at some schools down south but has also been intrigued by Saint Anselm, which currently rosters plenty of locals including his former Chieftains’ teammate, Chris O’Grady.
As for who he likes to win the 2023 Ryder Cup? Without hesitation, Feldberg picked Team USA.
“I was surprised about the (Justin Thomas) pick because of how he’s been playing this year, but I’m excited to see if he can prove himself,” said Feldberg. “I definitely think USA can get it.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.