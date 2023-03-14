Masconomet head football coach Gavin Monagle earned his 100th career victory this past fall and now he'll get at least one more go-around with some of his top senior players from that solid Chieftain squad.
Monagle will be the head coach for the North squad in the 45th annual Shriners All-Star Football Classic, which will be held at Bentley University on June 16th at 7 p.m. Joining the coach as North All-Stars from Masconomet will be running back and defensive back Will Shannon (who led the Northeastern Conference in rushing this past fall) as well as tight end/defensive end Tyler McMahon.
A slew of senior stalwarts from the North Shore were also selected to the prestigious game, which features some of the best graduating football players in all of Eastern Mass. as nominated by their head coaches in conjunction with the Mass. High School Football Coaches Association.
Division 1 Super Bowl champion St. John's Prep's monster end Mikey Nabbout, shutdown corner Santi Quiceno and bell cow back Carson Browne were selected. For the first time since youth football, Browne will get a chance to take handoffs from fellow Peabody native Shea Lynch since the Tanners' all-time passing leader will be playing alongside Peabody wide receiver Danny Barrett.
The Salem News Lineman of the Year, Aris Xerras of Danvers, will also suit up for the North. Ipswich's Henry Wright will be a North all-star along with lineman Trevor O'Neil of Essex Tech. Bishop Fenwick had two players chosen in defensive end Mike Defelice and wide receiver Costa Beechin.
Christian Howell of Gloucester also made the North squad.
Monagle will be assisted by Super Bowl winners Sean Driscoll of St. Mary's and Ed Blum of North Reading as well as Joe Gaff from Malden Catholic, Bruce Rich Jr. of Westford Academy and Jim Rabbitt of KIPP Academy.
Each year ticket sales and fundraising done by the players benefits the Aleppo Transportation Fund, which helps bring children to the Shriners Hospitals for medical care.