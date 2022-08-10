Any team that captures a state championship at any level in any sport surely has a great mix of talent, chemistry and drive.
Such was the case for this summer’s Massachusetts District 5 Select girls soccer team, which pools together the top 11-year-olds from the Essex County area. Competing as a member of the District Select Program, which is “designed to be a development opportunity for players affiliated with Massachusetts Youth Soccer over the summer”, the squad came to play in a big way.
After cruising through their regular season slate with a 9-2 record, the dedicated group advanced to the four-team playoff bracket as the No. 2 seed. They proceeded to win their semifinal match in penalty kicks before knocking off the top seed from District 6, 1-0, in the championship clash at Progin Park in Lancaster this past Sunday.
“Them winning the state championship was pretty special,” said coach Joe Iannaccone. “This was a really diverse group with girls coming from several towns and they just gelled so well together from the very beginning. The chemsitry was unmatched for any youth team that I’ve coached; just a mentally talented group of girls and I’m really proud of their accomplishments.”
Utilizing a complete team effort, the Essex County all-star team scored a whopping 61 goals (4.6 goals per game) and allowed just 1.3 per game throughout their dream run. They recorded 11 total wins, none sweeter than the 4-3 penalty kick triumph in the semifinals, a victory that saw Middletons’ Mia Schiavuzzo net the game-winner.
Schiavuzzo was one of 16 players to try out and make the team, joining the likes of Middleton’s Ella Cammarata, Kiki Blosser and Ava Lupo Peckham, Topsfield’s Juliana Iannaccone, Hamilton’s Stella Cass and Mia Padovani, Danvers’ Kymari Hislop, Andover’s Mae Dickie and Natalia Cyrier, Peabody’s Addison Skinner, Julia Droggitis and Brielle Broughton, Marblehead’s Elisabeth Dye, Beverly’s Elise Reed, and Andover’s Madilyn Maxam.
Iannaccone, who has coached Masconomet youth teams for years now, says many of the team’s players have grown up playing with each other. That unquestionably aided in their unique chemistry on and off the pitch, ultimately helping them reach their goal of state champs.
“All the girls on that roster from Middleton and Topsfield, most of them have played together since they were five or six years old,” said Iannaccone. “They persevered through some tough conditions with the summer being so hot, and I was really impressed with the level of dedication throughout the summer. Even in practice they were on a mission from the very beginning.”
