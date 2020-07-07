Governor Charlie Baker has released his administration’s Phase 3 guidelines for youth and amateur sports, laying out a framework for how different sports should approach re-opening over the coming weeks and months.
The guidelines divide sports into three categories based on the level of contact involved and potential risk of exposure to Covid-19. There are also four levels of play which will be permitted depending on circumstances, with lower risk sports being permitted to engage in higher levels of play while higher risk sports are limited to lower levels for the time being.
These guidelines will not govern fall K-12 and other school related sports activities, the administration said. Guidance for school and other youth sports activities for the upcoming fall is currently under development and will be issued later this summer.
According to the guidelines, the four levels of play are as follows:
— Level 1 permits individual or socially distanced group activities, including no-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning, individual skill work and drills.
— Level 2 permits competitive practices, including intra-squad games, contact drills and scrimmages.
— Level 3 permits competitions, including regular season games, meets, matches, races, etc.
— Level 4 permits tournaments, which for Phase 3, Part 1 can be held outdoor only.
During the current phase of re-opening, Lower Risk sports can participate in all four levels of play. Lower Risk sports and activities are those that can be done with social distancing or can be done individually. Some examples include golf, tennis, swimming and gymnastics, along with batting cages, pickle ball, catch, disc golf, individual biking, surfing, horseback riding, individual sailing, fishing, hunting, motor sports, yoga and no-contact exercise classes.
Moderate Risk sports will be permitted to participate in Levels 1-3, meaning certain summer leagues will be able to play games but not hold tournaments for the time being. Moderate Risk sports are those that involve intermittent contact, but with protective equipment or mitigating measures in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between players. Examples include baseball, softball, field hockey, no-contact lacrosse, volleyball, track and field, cross country, running clubs, team swimming, crew/sailing (2-3 people in a boat), dance class and fencing.
Higher Risk sports will be limited to Level 1 play for now, meaning athletes in sports that involve close, sustained contact between participants with a high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted will only be permitted to hold no-contact workouts. Higher Risk sports include football, soccer, basketball, lacrosse, ice hockey, wrestling, rugby, ultimate frisbee, competitive cheerleading, martial arts and crew/sailing (more than three people in a boat).
The Phase 3, Step 1 guidelines also provide limitations on participation and attendance, with no more than 25 players on any playing area for team/group sports for indoor or outdoor competition and no spectators allowed for any competition involving athletes age 18 or older.
For outdoor youth sports, no more than 100 people, including participants, coaches, volunteers and spectators, will be allowed in a given area for outdoor competitions and tournaments, and all spectators will be required to wear masks and keep six feet of social distance at all times. For indoor sports, one spectator per player will be allowed as long as the facility remains at or below 40% of its maximum capacity.
All organizers will also be required to regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and games should end in a draw if time expires.
For the latest on the state’s coronavirus re-opening plan, visit mass.gov/reopening.