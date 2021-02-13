Masta's hat trick gives Essex Tech icemen share of first-ever league title 

MIDDLETON — Dan Masta said he likes to envision himself forechecking against opponents with the puck during pregame warmups for his Essex Tech hockey team.
But just maybe, the senior center is subconsciously is really thinking about scoring goals.
Masta's first career hat trick couldn't have come at a better time — on Senior NIght, in a game that officially clinched at least a tie for the Hawks' first-ever league championship — as his squad rolled over Northeast Regional Saturday, 7-0, at the Essex Sports Center.
Fellow senior Cam Cannizzaro added a pair of goals and sophomore speedster Bryan Swaczyk added a shorthanded tally as well as two assists as Essex Tech (6-3-1 overall) Improved to 5-0 with one league contest, against Shawsheen at home Thursday (3 p.m.), remaining. A win or a tie over Shawsheen (whom they defeated, 4-2, two-and-a-half weeks ago, would give them the outright Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship.
"It feels great," Masta, a 17-year-old team captain from Peabody, said of scoring his third, fourth and fifth goals of 2021. "But more important to me is that we clinched a share of the league title. I'm about the team."
Sophomore Kyle Mahan stopped 13 shots over two periods before freshman Garrett White got some work in over the final 15 minutes, needing to make just one save to complete the shutout.
"It was special to see the seniors get us going in this one," said head coach Mark Leonard, whose team remains perfect in CAC play (5-0) and is 6-3-1 overall. "For these guys to get five of our seven goals on Senior Night where we can do something that's never done before at this school, that says a lot about them as character guys."
Starting the game with fellow seniors Adam St. Pierre and Cannizzaro as his wings, as well as Dom Paolucci and Tyler Geary on defense, Masta got the party started early for Essex Tech, scoring his first goal just 57 seconds in. A pair by Cannizzaro made it 3-0, and right wing Jonathan Daley increased his team's lead to four before the stanza ended.
Sophomore Bryan Swaczyk, who assisted on two first period tallies, scored one of his own on a pretty shorthanded end-to-end rush in the second. It was the team's fourth man-down goal of the season.
Masta's second of the night with 48 seconds left until the second intermission increased the team to six goals, and his hat trick was complete a little under minutes into the third when he poked the puck home short side.
"Dan's worked so hard and always tries to do the right things on and off the ice. He's a tremendous captain," said Leonard, who also praised fellow seniors Jack Donovan on defense and third line right wing Tyler Geary for their contributions on Saturday.
"We talked after season and I told Dan I wanted to see him shooting and scoring more, and he really put the work in to make himself better. Dan is good around the net, has good hands and isn't afraid to get dirty. He's like a lot of our guys; they play the game the right way and they're unselfish. They're still constantly learning, too, which is good to see.
"The program here is growing, and I'm proud to be a part of it."
Essex Tech 7, Northeast 0
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Northeast 0 0 0 — 0
Essex Tech 4 2 1 — 7
First period: ET, Dan Masta (Bryan Swaczyk, Adam St. Pierre), :57; ET, Cam Cannizzaro (Larry Graffeo), 2:02; ET, Cannizzaro (Tyler Geary, Nick LaConte), 11:02; ET, Jonathan Daley (Armani Booth, Swaczyk), 12:52.
Second period: ET, Swaczyk (un), shg, 8:12; ET, Masta (Cam Doherty), 14:12.
Third period: ET, Masta (un), 3:52.
Saves: NE, Aiden Callahan 21, Jimmy Kehoe 13; ET, Kyle Mahan 13; Garrett White 1.
Records: ET, 6-3-1; NE, 1-6-0.