Peabody High's storied girls track program has produced countless state champions and college runners plus a few national champions and a handful of professional runners. It had never produced an Olympian ... that is until this week.
What better representative of everything the Tanners stand for could there be than Heather MacLean?
In the early morning hours Wednesday, MacLean's journey in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo ended in the semifinal round of the women's 1500 meter run. She clocked a 4:05.33, finishing 12th when a top five place was needed to advance to Friday's medal round.
Her journey as a world class runner, though, is hardly over. It feels like it's just beginning.
For the 25-year-old graduate of Peabody High and UMass Amherst, these Tokyo Olympics were an unexpected blessing. The stars aligned to get her there, starting with a successful protest at the American Olympic Trials and then her lifetime best to finish third in the qualifier.
More incredible were the stars that aligned to get her running in the first place. MacLean often tells the story of the first track practice her junior year of high school ... if a friend wasn't able to drive her to work afterwards, she wouldn't have gone out for the team.
A few months after that, in 2012, I saw her run for the first time. Against a tremendously quick Division 1 soccer player I swore was the odds-on favorite in the 300, MacLean came from behind and won. An hour later in the decisive 4x400 meter relay for the Northeastern Conference meet title, she did it again.
"Who's this kid?" I thought. She must be something special. I had no idea how special ... though one person who did was her teammate at both Peabody and UMass, Zack Grube.
"At Outdoor Nations we were staying in a house with four future teammates and I pulled them aside and said, 'She's one to watch. She could be an Olympian someday, make sure you take care of her.'," Grube recalls. "She had so much potential ... and watching her take off with it now has been amazing."
Then-Peabody coach Joe Rocha convinced MacLean to do cross country that fall and she put the Tanners over the top for the '12 All-State championship, the program's first since 1978. Building strength, getting familiar with racing strategy and actually owning racing spikes all helped her extend to longer distances as a high school senior. She won the Division 1 title in the 600, setting a school record that still stands (1:43), and stretched to the 800 outdoors, where she ran a still-PHS best 2:11.15 at nationals.
MacLean became nationally known at UMass Amherst, where she was the first member of her family to graduate from college with not just a bachelor's but a Master's degree, too. A three-time All-American and NCAA Woman of the Year finalist, she embraced everything about the college lifestyle and spread her wings.
Then she caught on with legendary coach Mark Coogan and his New Balance Boston team, overcoming some late college injuries and finding another gear thanks to full-time training. It all culminated in that magical weekend in Oregon in June when she made the Olympic team, alongside her friend and training partner Ellie Purrier St. Pierre.
Why go over everything about MacLean's background again? To show how much she's overcome to get this far and point out how much room she still has to grow. Before the Olympics I asked her how she's was feeling about the race; her approach was as much mental as it was physical.
"I trust my training. When I get there, all the work is done and whatever happens happens," she said. "I know based on my training and fitness I'm capable of doing really well. I've raced a lot of these girls before. I have to stay present during the races and hope for good things."
She did. Going to Tokyo ranked No. 24 in the world at 1500 meters, MacLean clocked the fifth fastest time (4:02.40) in the opening round. With the heat index near 100 degrees in the semi's on Wednesday, she was in the top four in a fast first lap and then fell back. The kick she had in the Trials final and even in Sunday's first round just wasn't there.
That's part of track; sometimes the legs don't cooperate. The experience she'll gain from running in four pressure packed, elite level 1500's between the Trials and Olympics can't be measured; for someone who only started racing eight years ago, it's a gold mine.
"I have to believe in myself and continue to remind myself that I belong there," she said before leaving for Tokyo. "I belong there. I've earned my spot."
She does belong there and any lingering doubts have to be gone when you put yourself among the best 25 middle distance runners on Earth.
One of the best things about MacLean is that she hasn't changed a bit since high school. She's the same smiling, humble person but with faster times, more racing savvy and a bit more confidence. She still Facetimes with high school friends and teammates from the track, still loves Dunkin' Donuts, still lives and trains locally.
MacLean is also the consummate teammate, maybe my favorite thing about her. Everyone she runs with does special things, from All-American and friend Catarina Rocha at Peabody to several of her UMass teammates and St. Pierre in Tokyo. That's not a coincidence; her energy is contagious and she's an inspiration.
And at 25, she's far from her prime running years. She's got a lot of options for Paris in 2024 ... stretching out to a 5,000, staying at 1,500, building speed for an 800 ... any or all of the above.
So while Tokyo's Olympics may be finished for MacLean, she's far from the bell lap of her career. With everything she's outran so far, I'm never betting against her.
###
Matt Williams, the assistant sports editor of The Salem News, has covered the North Shore track scene since 2007. You can contact him at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN
||||