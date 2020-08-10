Matt Williams column: Evolving fandom and elections years, part two: Hockey

Matt Williams column
Too many days to count since the last varsity high school sports game — and too many hours left until we find out when/if they may return ...
Back for more of our time capsule style tour through one sports fan's evolution in taste for favorite players.
After last week's well received peek at my favorite baseball players, listed in 4-year intervals inspired by the fact that it's a Presidential election year, we hit the ice.
Hockey was not my favorite sport as a young child and my fandom didn't hit its full stride until I experienced the apex of college hockey at the University of Maine. Still, I was always around the game in one way or another and had plenty of favorites.
Once again, seeing as everything I knew of hockey before age seven had to do with the mask-wearing sidekick on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we'll begin with 1992.
1992, Age 7: Reggie Lemelin
Watch the Lechmere sponsored 'Reach For the Stars' home video of the 1989-90 Bruins season on YouTube. That thing played at least twice a day in my house for a period of about 30 months (thanks, Jon). There's a point where Reggie Lemelin starts walking up the stairs, I believe at Philadelphia's old arena, and narrator Michael J. Fox quips, "You've heard of getting up for a game, how about going up for a game?"
Thus Reggie was my favorite Bruin, simply for that one witty line. Sometime later there was basement shoot-around and some question about whether I, as goalie, could pretend to be Reggie since he didn't play as much as Andy Moog. "You can be whoever you want," Dad said.
So began a lifetime of fascination with goalies.
1996, Age 11: Cam Neely
Though he was coming towards the end of his career, there was no more beloved Bruin in the early '90s than No. 8, Cam Neely. Apologies to Ray Bourque, but it's true.
The power, the goal scoring, the 50 goals in 49 games in '94 ... Neely is and was a legend. The way blue collar Bruins fans want their team to play? If they could've waved a magic wand and conjured it into existence, Neely would emerge from the poof of smoke.
2000, Age 15: Joe Thornton
The No. 1 overall draft pick who said he'd like to buy a truck with his first contract money, there was no one more down to Earth and likable than Jumbo Joe. Then he became a force on the ice, a 220-pound tower of power who could lead a hostile takeover of Gretzky's office behind the net anytime he felt like it.
Understated but tough, I liked the way Thornton didn't shy away from the finesse parts of the game despite his hulking size, and he had great appeal. As I've aged, I've come to appreciate passers much more than scorers. The control of the game, the needle-like feeds, the vision, the hockey IQ required ... this all began with watching the development of Joe Thornton on the Bruins.
2004, Age 19: Jimmy Howard
Triple overtime at the FleetCenter for the Hockey East championship ... 63 saves and the victory for the Maine Black Bears. That happened amid my freshmen year in Orono, during which all Howard did was set an NCAA record .956 save percentage with a 1.19 goals against average.
Everything about Howard was transfixing: the way he hopped over the lines painted on the ice, seemingly in superstition; his pregame routine; competitiveness that nearly led to a goalie fight one night at Alfond Arena and several broken sticks the following year ... your eyes were glued to the guy at nearly all times.
Seeing Howard play some 35 games in person in two years as a Maine student is the greatest athlete I've ever watched from that close a vantage point. I learned things about the goalie position I still use to this day, and I had no doubt he'd make the big time: He's now a 13-year NHL vet with all-star game and Olympic games on his resume.
2008, Age 23: Marc Savard
Another passing machine, you could've crowned Savard the King of the Half-Wall during his time in Boston. I've never seen a player dominate possession of the puck along the wall while looking for somewhere to dish the way Savard did in his Bruins heyday (that is, before taking the cheap shot from Penguins goon Matt Cookie that ultimately ended his career).
An absolute power play specialist who blossomed into a 5-on-5 force under head coach Claude Julien, there didn't seem to be anything Savard could'nt do with his silky smooth hands. A nice guy too, who was never too big time to give a kid two years out of college a quote in the postgame locker room.
2012, Age 27: Tim Thomas
At one point during the Bruins run to the 2011 Stanley Cup, I said Tim Thomas was "Jimmy Howard in 2004 good" and if you read my entry from eight years prior, you know I don't throw that around lightly. A shutout in the first game of the year and the last, shutouts in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference and Stanley Cup Finals, the Vezina Trophy and the Conn Smythe ... arguably the best single season ever by an American-born goaltender.
This being a Presidential election-themed column, you have to mention Thomas' time in Boston went off the rails when he declined to visit the Obama White House in 2012. Last week I said I can't understand how the curse breaking World Series MVP Manny Ramirez could be a villain in Boston, and the same applies to Thomas. Visit Washington or don't; that's up to you. But if your performance gives me a joyful sports watching experience and a reason to buy a championship hat, you're all right in my book.
2016, Age 31: Phil Kessel
The Bruins were in a bit of a lull in 2016, and I was getting tired of hearing about how the young talent they traded away 'couldn't win.' So seeing Phil Kessel hoist the Cup with the Penguins in an effort that should've had him win the Conn Smythe as MVP made me very happy. Here's one of the greatest American goal scorers ever who evolved into an assist generating, goal creating passing machine and who is a vastly underrated playoff performer. He's got more playoff goals and points per game than your favorite Bruins. Look it up.
Anyway, 2016 was a weird time to be a hockey fan. Close to Kessel on my tops list would be Jaime Benn and Tyler Seguin, a blast to watch together in Dallas, and I still followed and rooted for Howard. Honorable mention for Maine product Gustav Nyquist coming into his own as a Red Wing at this time. Kessel takes the cake (or the hot dog) for his time on Team USA, which gave me a great excuse to buy a Phil The Thrill red, white and blue T-shirt.
2020, Age 35: Torey Krug
Look at last year's column from the early part of the Stanley Cup Finals to learn more about why I'm a big Torey Krug guy. Sum it up this way: Krug is the kind of player that is a leader without opening his mouth. He plays the game what I'd consider the 'right way.' He's not afraid to stand up for himself or his team physically despite what many consider a lack of size.
That and he's arguably the best power play QB in the league. Another assist machine who rises to the pressure of the playoffs on this list, who'd have thunk it? Ever since Krug came up in the '13 playoffs, he's been a personal fave.
###
