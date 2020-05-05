Now 55 days since the last time I was at TD Garden and wondering when anyone might set foot in the place again ...
No one would ever accuse me of not being overly attached to my iPhone. But when it comes to tickets, I'm as old school as it gets.
For as long as I can remember, I've been saving ticket stubs. I've got one from a Mass Mad Dogs game at old Fraser Field in Lynn; one from the 1999 Major League Baseball All-Star FanFest; one from Wrestlemania 14; and several hundred more. I've even got one from an event that never happened (WWF FootBrawl at Foxboro Stadium, which was cancelled).
I've got stubs with face values as low as $6 and as high as a couple hundred bucks. The difference in price over the years always makes me chuckle.
So the very concept of going to a sporting event as a spectator without that paper proof-of-purchase to be tacked on the wall as a permanent piece of personal memoribilia is insane to me.
The longer the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the more I find myself peeking at some of those ticket stubs. Each one unlocks a box of memories from that particular game. Some bring vivid, unforgettable joy. Others bring anger or sorrow. Still others are blank slates that need to be looked up on the internet's various sports reference sites.
Let's take a stroll down memory lane, aided by ticket stubs. For each of the Big Four Boston sports teams, let's remember the first game we ever attended and the best.
Boston Bruins. I definitely went to a Bruins game at age seven or eight in the old Boston Garden. All I remember is that it was against the Flyers and walking down those rubber covered ramps at the former Garden.
The oldest Bruins stub I have is from the FleetCenter, against the Calgary Flames in 2000. It doesn't have a face value.
The best Bruins game? It's a tough choice because I've seen more NHL games working for the newspaper than any other sport. Strictly as a fan, dressed up in a jersey shouting from the balcony, it's Game 6 against Montreal in the 2008 playoffs (April 19).
Boston's 5-4 win that night was CPR for a dying sport. It was the loudest, most intense and most visceral I've heard the Garden — and that includes three Stanley Cup finals. The wild swings of momentum in the third period (5 goals in 10 minutes) can't be matched; the noise from Montreal fans down in the loge section when the Habs scored only added to the pleasure when Marco Sturm finally won it for Boston.
Face value? $10.
Boston Celtics. I know I went to a game in sixth or seventh grade, right after the FleetCenter opened in 1995, but have no stub and very few memories.
The first stub I have is a special one: the very first NBA playoff game held in the new Garden on April 21, 2002. Paul Pierce, Antoine Walker and the Green beat Allen Iverson and the 76ers, 92-82, and I distinctly remember Walter McCarty was player of the game.
Face value? An incredible $10.
The best game? For the Celtics, it might as well be the worst game. I've had no luck attending C's games; there are so many brutal memories. The Game 7 playoff loss to Indiana in 2005 is particularly galling; in 2010 when the Celtics ended LeBron James' first run in Cleveland one of their only home playoff losses was a 29-point shellacking. I was there.
In 2008, I knew the Celtics were going to win the NBA title. I was very excited. They went 35-6 in the regular season at home and I went to two games. They lost both!
All that aside, for best game I'll land on May 1, 2003. It was Game 6 of a first round series against the Pacers and the underdog Celtics clinched.
Face value? Again, $10.
Boston Red Sox. What North Shore kid doesn't grow up dreaming about going to Fenway Park as often as possible? I was lucky to grow up in a perfect time after the 1994-95 strike, because getting into the park was both pretty easy and pretty cheap.
The earliest stub I have is from July 1995 and the face value is $6. I would've been 10 years old and I doubt I stayed until the end, but seeing RBI from both Mike Greenwell and Troy O'Leary in the boxscore makes me smile.
I have more Fenway Park stubs than any other Boston locale. Some highlights? Fourth of July 2002 against the Blue Jays (face value? $32). An incredible outing to Yankee Stadium in 2002, where the Sox battered the hated Yanks and Rickey Henderson hit a homer. Face value? $17.
The only bad Fenway outing I can remember was in July, 2012. Josh Beckett's last start in a Boston uniform. I recall boo'ing him off the mound and going home early because of horrible rain.
The best? It's more recent. In August 2017, Christian Vasquez smashed a two-out, walk-off three-run homer to beat Cleveland, 12-10. There was an over-the-wall catch, too, I think, and seven homers in the light summer air. What a great night at the ballpark.
New England Patriots. No matter how much I begged, I was not allowed to go to old Foxboro Stadium as a kid. Too rowdy. Too uncivilized. That's how it was before Tom Brady, kids.
The first game for me was the first year in Gillette (2002) and a loss to Brett Favre's Packers. The game when Kevin Faulk forgot to jump on a loose ball.
Face value? $49.
The best Patriots game? There are a few to choose from. In 2007, I saw the comeback win over the Eagles on Sunday Night Football (face value? $125). The runner-up is a 2012 win over the Broncos, Peyton Manning's first year in Denver. Watching Brady and Manning duel in person was an item crossed off the bucket list, for a face value of $89.
Another incredible QB battle takes the cake: the 43-40 walkoff win over Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs in October 2018. Never mind watching the Red Sox win a playoff game on the big screen across the parking lot, the ridiculous speed on long TDs by the various KC weapons was eye-popping. So was the guile of Brady's bunch. Face value? $89.
The stubs that opened gates furthers from Boston? Mississippi's Vaught Hamingway Stadium, Busch Stadium in St. Louis and Milwaueek's Miller Field. Those are stories for another day.
