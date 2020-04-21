Matt Williams column: North Shore sports What if's and other musings

It has now been 40 days since there was a varsity high school athletic competition in Massachusetts, with no telling when that drought may end.
I think I can speak for everyone on the North Shore — coaches, fans, student-athletes, alumni, administrators, referees — when I say we miss our sports. Dearly.
We have to try to to keep the sports-loving corners of our minds occupied in these challenging times. We might as well try to have a little fun along the way.
This is the first in a series of columns that will be exclusive to the web site here at The Salem News each Tuesday until our sports return (or longer, if you readers really enjoy them).
My aim here is to try to tackle anything and everything that might come to mind around the North Shore sports scene — dealing with amateur sports and professionals, musing about history, trends and perhaps the future. It's as good a time as any to look at the our local corner of the sports scene world angles you wouldn't expect and to inject some personality into the proceedings.
Normally, using the word 'I' in a column hits me the way the word "Sorry" hits the mouth of Arthur Fonzarelli. But as we know, these are far from normal times. So at the risk of jumping the shark, I'll be sharing some first person stories, opinions and, for lack of a better term, sports takes.
It could be a random question, like: Who that you've seen regularly has the absolute best ability to get a hockey puck through to the net from the blue line?
That answer is two-fold: Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug and Will O'Neill out Salem, the University of Maine, pro hockey and now coaching at Endicott. Maybe there have been better power play quarterbacks in the history of hockey, but I haven't watched them up close. Give me Krug and O'Neill all day long.
One more note before this week's main topic — by coincidence also connected to my college in Orono, Maine.
Looking for a late round flyer in the NFL Draft later this week? I give you Maine receiver Ernest Edwards. As a Black Bear fan, I watched him grow from electric return man to one of the absolute best weapons in the Colonial Athletic Conference (the SEC of FCS football, for those that don't follow the lower division).
I'm biased, certainly, and I haven't exactly poured over hours of film, but I think Edwards has the good to make it in the NFL both as a pass catcher and a returner. He could be a small school diamond just like Deonte Harris out of Assumption last year.
Now, let's dive in to some of the biggest What if's? in the North Shore sports world. I put out a call for ideas on Twitter a few weeks ago and only got a few responses, so most of these are hypothetically dreamed up by yours truly.
On reader response, though, was a great one: What if Ipswich High had a co-op with Beverly for girls hockey in 2014?
That would've put future 100-point scorers McKinley Karpa and Izzy Primack (albeit as freshmen) on a team that went 18-3-2. Adding those two, coach Brian Seabury's roster would've had six of the eight 100-point scorers in Panther girls history: Karpa, Primack, Nicole Woods, Anna O'Neill, Kristen McCarthy and Caitlin McBride. Plus Julia Nearis, who had 38 goals that year and is a Division 1 star at Boston University.
Seems easy to answer that what if: Beverly gets to the TD Garden and plays for a state title. They lost, 2-0 to Austin Prep, in the quarterfinals, but if you add two more scorers I can't see them getting shut out.
Another What If: What if the coin flip that pitted Masconomet against Beverly in the first round of the 2017 state tournament had gone the other way? Probably no other goalie besides Molly Elmore was beating the Panthers that year ... maybe the team's would've met much later, or maybe Beverly would've gone on to big success.
Prep school hockey engenders so many What If questions: What if Chris Kreider played four years at Masconomet? Could he have scored 200 points? Easily, right?
What if the treasure trove of future pros from Danvers and Marblehead played for the Falcons and Headers, respectively? Hello, dynasty.
Then there are the coaching ranks: What if Ken Perrone was never ousted as Salem High football coach? What if Paul Ingram, architect of a dynasty in Gloucester, had remained in Danvers after a brief stint as head coach in the late 1980s?
Football remains the most popular and talked about high school sport on the North Shore for good reason. It has so many delicious possibilities when it comes to the What If.
What if Steve Dembowski never bet on the spread offense working at Swampscott? I'm sure someone in the Northeastern Conference would have started passing eventually, but the league's whole landscape would be different.
What if there were state playoffs instead of league champions in Super Bowls for much of the late 1990s and 2000s? I like the championship chances of 2006 Beverly (hello, Pat Bailey) and 2011 Swampscott best of all. But there's no shortage of NEC runners-up that could've won a North or state title just like the Big Blue did in 2019.
One of my personal favorites: What if St. John's Prep's 1997 unbeaten Super Bowl champions played Everett? John DiBiaso won his first Super Bowl that year by downing Bridgewater-Raynham. Given that Xaverian beat DiBiaso in the 1996 Super Bowl and Everett wouldn't beat its first Catholic Conference team until 2001, you'd imagine St. John's would roll.
But knowing what the Crimson Tide did to the Eagles for the entire decade of the 2000s, part of you has to wonder, just a little bit? Right?
###
