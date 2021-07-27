This year more than most others people have been asking if the Olympic Games still matter as much as they used to.
To which I'd say, have you ever met an Olympian? If you live on the North Shore, chances are you have.
Very few things in the modern world feel like they matter as much as they once did and the Olympics are no exception. Gone are the days of intense national pride, acting out the Cold War on a hockey rink or a basketball court. Like all sports, Olympic television ratings are likely to be down across the board as streaming viewing options widen and attention spans shrink.
As the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo start up this week, it's not national pride that'll get me to pay attention to the Olympics. Instead I've been thinking about good old fashioned regional provincialism for the good old North Shore of Boston.
I've been with the Salem News since the Fall of 2007 with an internship before that in the summer of 2006. Do you realize that in every single Olympiad since that time, the greater North Shore and Salem News readership area has had at least one Olympic athlete competing in every Game's that's taken place?
Remarkable.
Start with the Beijing Games in 2008, the second of four Olympics for Marblehead High graduate Shalane Flanagan. It was there that she won bronze in the women's 10K (upgraded to silver years later when an opponent was caught doping), becoming only the second American women to ever medal at that distance.
She was joined in Beijing by Tim Wadlow, a sailor from San Diego who was making his home in Beverly at the time. Did you know that Danvers native Corrie Lothrop, who had a gymnastics career at the University of Utah, was an alternate for Team USA in 2008 as well?
Fast forward four years to London and Flanagan moved up the Marathon, coming in tenth. Rower Sara Hendershot, who spent some of her youth in Marblehead, also competed.
The big winner in 2012 and again in 2016 was judo player Kayla Harrison, who won back-to-back gold medals and made American history in the process. She was making her home on the North Shore while training at Pedro's Judo in Wakefield.
Then the 2016 Games came in Brazil, where Flanagan again ran the Marathon and placed sixth and Harrison took another gold. The most memorable moment belonged to Abbey D'Agostino Cooper, a Masconomet graduate who tore all the ligaments in her knee during the women's 5000-meter final. She inspired the world she she stopped and helped a fellow Olympian finish the race, earning a "Fair Play" medal from the International Olympic Committee.
Now in 2021, Peabody High graduate Heather MacLean keeps the tradition alive when she runs in the women's 1,500 meter next Monday in Tokyo.
Come to think of it, the North Shore Summer Olympic connection goes well beyond my professional career and spans most of my lifetime. St. John's Prep grad and Danvers born Jimmy Pedro won bronze in judo at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and competed in four Olympics starting in 1992. He coached the American judo team in the '16 Games and he won another bronze in 2004 in Athens; that's where Peabody native Peter Soteropoulos suited up for the Greek national baseball team.
Lest you think the connections are only for the summer months, plenty of North Shore natives have been to the Winter Olympics. There's Meghan Duggan of Danvers, longtime captain of the American women's hockey team who won two silvers (2010, 2014) and capped her career with a gold in 2018. Prep grad Steve Langton has been to the Olympics in bobsledding and fellow Eagle John McCarthy was on the men's hockey team most recently in 2018.
In the way back machine, Beverly's Stu Irving won a silver medal in men's hockey in the '72 Olympics. Fellow Garden City native Mike Gilligan was an assistant coach for the Women's National team in the '06 Olympics in Torino.
Perhaps more amazing than all these Olympians is that I'm certain there are even more I haven't mentioned.
Massachusetts as a whole has a great Olympic history - Mike Eruzione, Aly Raisman and Nancy Kerrigan just to name a few. I'm not sure if any region can claim the sheer number as the North Shore ... and this is one of the reasons I don't feel bashful about tooting the area's horn as the best place in the world to live a life following local sports.
Maybe it's en vogue to low key root against the egos on the USA men's basketball team or to crack jokes about badminton. And yes, without an Evil Empire to root against it'll be hard to ever recreate the magic of 1980 in Lake Placid.
To me, though, the Olympics are about the people. This is the pinnacle of their chosen field and it means the world to them. The people who we've met, the ones we've followed in some cases since they were in junior high. The walked the same halls we do at various local high schools, played on many of the same fields where we'll be watching games this fall.
And now they're on the biggest sporting stage in the world. That will always be worth checking out.
###
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN
||||