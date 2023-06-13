LOWELL — It's been said that a sister is your first friend and your second mother. In the most special of instances, she's also the best teammate you could ever ask for.
Seniors Bo Bettencourt and Penny Spack were all that and more for the Peabody High softball team over the past three seasons. They were the perfect big sisters for both the younger siblings they got to share the diamond with and all their Tanner teammates that might as well have been blood relatives.
Peabody's season, and the careers of two of the finest leaders the school has seen in the last decade-plus, came to a close Tuesday afternoon with a 4-2 loss to Central Catholic in the Division 1 state semifinals at UMass Lowell.
In three seasons on the varsity (their freshman season was cancelled by the pandemic), Bettencourt and Spack went 61-6 (never losing a Northeastern Conference game). If a team knocks at the door of a state championship enough times, they ought to break it down ... but that wasn't meant to be for the Tanners, who fell in the North final in 2021, the state title game last year and the semifinals on Tuesday.
After the final out dashed their championship dreams, they both sought out their sisters. In Bettencourt's case, fellow captain and junior Abby as well as freshman Lizzy. In Spack's, freshman reserve Eleni. There were hugs, some tears and plenty of words of encouragement.
Being an oldest child means being a leader from a young age. It's hard to imagine anybody embracing that role as perfectly as Peabody's two senior captains.
Start with Bo Bettencourt, the catcher. She's a three-sport athlete in volleyball, softball and basketball and she graduated No. 4 out of 368 in Peabody High's Class of 2023. Blazing a trail for her younger sisters to follow has been her job since she was a 9-year-old winning state championships at Kiley Field. She did it masterfully.
Wearing the No. 13 (right in between the No. 12 her mom, Lauren, wore and the No. 14 of her dad, Mark), there was nothing Bo wouldn't do to make life easier for and protect Abby. No one called a better game or framed a better pitch as she helped her sister become the best pitcher in Massachusetts.
When Bo spent time between innings Tuesday chatting with the plate umpire, trying to decipher a miniscule strike zone that had both teams frustrated all afternoon, it was simultaneously the act of a savvy catcher and a great sister.
Spack's also a three-sport athlete, captaining the girls soccer and hockey teams besides her softball exploits. She graduated No. 6 in her senior class and there's no one Eleni looks up to more.
With everything the eldest Bettencourt and Spack have poured into their careers since they were ten years old trying to make the Little League Softball World Series, it felt like they were destined to win a state championship. Maybe they even deserved it.
But as is said in 'Unforgiven', deserve has nothing to do with it.
Winning a state championship is hard; with the success some teams and programs have, it looks easy, but it is not. Central Catholic has good kids, too, deserving leaders with plenty of skill. Numerous generationally talented teams don't win state titles ... that's just how the game goes sometimes.
This semifinal was an epic clash on paper that lived up to the hype. Abby Bettencourt came in with a PHS record 259 strikeouts on the season and Central Catholic had scored 263 runs ... something had to give and for a while it looked like Peabody's pitching would win out.
Working within the stamp-sized zone against the best hitting team in the Commonwealth, Abby Bettencourt refused not to throw on her terms (stranding 11 on base). The result was a lot of deep counts (128 pitches in six innings) and a season-high six walks (one intentional).
The Tanners felt fatigue, since they only had one day off after Sunday's extra inning win over North Andover, which may have been a factor.
"Mentally, Abby is the toughest kid I've ever met," said Tanner coach Tawny Palmieri. "No excuses, but (the rest) does matter for a pitcher's arm, their rest and their body care."
In UMass Lowell's Division 1 ball park, there were three fence clearing bombs: An early blast by Peabody's Logan Lomasney, a moon shot by Abby Bettencourt that cleared the left field bullpen, and the game-winning 2-run job to center by Central's Isabella Boyer. There was almost a fourth: Central's Olivia Moekel hit one off the top of the wall for an early RBI double.
The Tanners had hits in six of the seven innings but could never put up a big number, hitting into two double plays and falling victim to a disputed bang-bang play at the plate with the score tied 2-2 in the fifth. They played tremendous defense when Central loaded the bases twice; Jess Steed made a run-saving catch before Central tied it in the fourth, Lomasney was immense at short and Kiley Doolin (1-for-3) had two nice stabs at the hot corner.
"It's never just the pitcher," said Palmieri. "The defense behind her did a tremendous job."
If the Tanners and Raiders played a seven game series, it would probably go seven games. The teams are that good and that evenly matched. Things didn't go in Peabody's favor on Tuesday, so now Bo Bettencourt is off to Bates and Penny Spack will head to the University of Rhode Island.
With eight of the ten starters returning, though, Peabody hopes it can knock on the door of a state championship again next year. One other thing they say about sisters is that side-by-side or miles apart, they're always close together.
If the Tanners do make it back here and break through, you can bet it'll be thanks in large part to the lessons learned from their big sisters.
