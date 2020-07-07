Matt Williams column: Sports should be what brings us together

Now at 115 days without the major professional sports and we may need them now more than ever ...
Stick to sports.
Those three words have become something of a third rail in America's athletic discourse over the last few years.
Never in history have sports coaches, executives, media members and players at the professional and amateur levels had so many platforms with which to share their voices and issues.
With expression comes friction. Anyone daring enough to wade into the marketplace of ideas that is today's social media knows that. Few, I'd argue, know it better than sports figures.
So "stick to sports" has become an insult, a polite version of "shut up and dribble" to throw at an athlete or writer whose opinion doesn't match our own. It's become a defiant rallying cry for others, as in, "No, I will not stick to sports."
Twitter followers and readers of this column might be asking: why do you choose to stick to sports? I don't use my feed to endorse candidates for any office, comment on societal issues of the day or to dunk on folks that might not share my world view.
Why?
Honestly, I find many of those posts performative; saying something to agree with a crowd or get likes doesn't interest me. Drowning in murky political waters doesn't advance the stories on the North Shore sports scene, and it might alienate some of our audience. I have opinions, as we all do, but I'm no expert, so I feel like the world will keep spinning with or without my two cents.
What about the athletes? Most of them aren't experts, either. Aren't you sort of saying they should keep it to themselves and stick to sports?
No.
LeBron James, Steve Kerr and Richard Sherman can all choose to express themselves differently than I do. Their voices, frankly, are more important than mine. They have the ability to influence change.
If someone like Celtics young leader Jaylen Brown feels like a young kid hearing his thoughts will make the world a better place, no one should tell him to keep it to himself.
Kneeling and protesting during the national anthem has been the most divisive issue in professional sports in recent years. When the games return next month, I expect that will continue.
I'll admit I never thought anthem protests were very good messaging. It's not that I disagree with shedding light on police brutality or other problems, but doing it in a way that automatically stops a good chunk of your audience from listening seems shortsighted.
Wearing the message on cleats or, as the NBA is exploring, on jerseys seemed more effective. A few years after the initial protests, though, an issue that's been largely ignored for decades isn't being ignored any longer. The impossible-to-ignore anthem protests had a hand in that, so it's hard to dispute the effectiveness.
As we recently celebrated an Independence Day like no other in my lifetime, amid a global pandemic, political unrest and myriad feelings of injustice, I kept thinking that sports are not dividing us; that they should be what brings us together.
When professional baseball, basketball and hockey return this month, they will come with a magnifying glass on the social issues their players care about. Even if you disagree with their positions, it shouldn't be a wedge in your sports fandom. Listening to other people's points of view, right or wrong, is a good thing. You don't have to change your mind — but you also don't have to pick a side.
You don't need to kneel alongside if you don't want to, but you don't need to declare you'll never be a fan again, either. Just listen, consider their world view and watch the game.
I'm a generally positive person and do believe sports can be a great uniting force in these uncertain times. That's why I feel so strongly that high school sports must return this fall. The field of play is the best place on this planet to blend and bond with people from different backgrounds and walks of life.
It's everyone pulling in the same direction for a common cause. On the field, you don't care if you teammate likes different music, supports a different candidate or has a different taste in snacks.
Between the whistles, the petty differences that seem like wide gulfs on social media melt away. It's an essential, irreplaceable part of any teenager's education.
Sports are also one of the few pieces of mono-culture we have left. Think about it: Decades ago, the entire country tuned into the same television shows: M*A*S*H, The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson, Seinfeld, etc. Now there are so many choices for TV and music that audiences are fractured. There aren't many things we all experience together anymore.
All of us tuning in to the first post-pandemic action, like its a Super Bowl, ought to create a feeling to togetherness that we badly need.
Politically, I'll share this much: my general philosophy is people over parties. I consider myself an admirer of leaders on both sides of aisle, from Presidents Kennedy and Clinton to the Presidents Bush.
At the risk of sounding like an overly optimistic fortune cookie, I go back to a quote I first heard from Clinton that sums up my feelings: "There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America."
This doubly true in our corner of the universe. As dark as things feel sometimes, as tough as we've had it lately, there's nothing that wrong that can't be fixed in part by what's right about sports.
###
