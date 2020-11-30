The only thing better than looking back on the last 10 years of North Shore high school football would've been having new entries for the pages of our history books.
That wasn't to be this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, so we've spent the last week reliving the best of the 2010's. A heavy dose of nostalgia is never unwelcome in high school football. Connection to the past is what keeps us coming back year after year, Thanksgiving after Thanksgiving, and what makes football the most emotional of all the varsity sports.
It's certainly what keeps me coming back, ever hungry for more football. It's the most passionate of high school sports, a passion that made wringing out the comprehensive 53-player All-Decade team along with fellow pigskin devotee Phil Stacey such a satisfying project. There were lots of other "Best of's" from the decade that popped into my head along the way:
Player of the Decade? Well that's an impossible ask.
The best athlete would have to be St. John's Prep's Johnny Thomas. There wasn't anything he couldn't do; he was a surefire 2,000-yard rusher if he didn't get hurt three-and-a-half games into his 2013 senior year. He remained in the top 10 in area rushing leaders until Thanksgiving Day despite going down in September.
The best all-around player? That's Beverly's Brendan Flaherty. Here's the rare guy that impacts the game in all five phases: passing offense (ridiculous catch in the 2010 Super Bowl as a sophomore); rushing offense, passing defense, rushing defense (he hit harder than you would've assumed) and special teams (dangerous return man).
Most valuable? That's Peabody's Doug Santos. Look what the Tanners were before Santos and what they've been after him. For that program to nearly beat Everett, twice, on the back of maybe the best running back ever in the Northeastern Conference speaks volumes.
Defensive Player of the Decade? That's one we got near universal agreement on from coaches we talked to: Bishop Fenwick's Nick Bona. A tackling machine, one of the best leaders anybody's ever been around, clutch, relentless ... most agree if Bona was 6-foot-2, he'd be in the NFL right now.
Best team of the decade? Again impossible. I think if we had access to a time machine and every team from the North Shore could play one another in a tournament, St. John's Prep's 2012 Super Bowl team wins. Who's tackling Thomas? Anybody? I think the most dominant team was probably the '12 Beverly Panthers; did they ever trail in a game all year? They destroyed the competition while going 13-0 and set just about every school rushing and scoring record imaginable.
Best play of the decade? Here's Thomas again ... his 107-yard interception return against Central Catholic in 2013 made it onto ESPN SportsCenter, so that's going to be hard to top. Flaherty had a 44-yard punt return in a 2012 playoff game against Burlington with so many broken tackles it looks like Marshawn Lynch's "Richter scale" run from Seattle; Danvers' Alex Valles' strip-and-score on the last play of the game to beat Peabody in '13 sticks out in my mind, as does the hook-and-ladder Marblehead used to beat Danvers in 2012.
A.J. Baker's throwback to Mike Walsh to beat Beverly in 2011 was a great trick play; so were any number of reverses and throwbacks between Ian Coffey, Cam Peach and Billy Whelan at Hamilton-Wennam.
Best upsets? How about Swampscott taking down Marblehead on Thanksgiving in 2012? Beverly's playoff wins over Tewksbury and Billerica in 2016 en route to a Division 2 North title come to mind, and it'd be impossible not to cite Danvers' 2015 postseason upsets of both Tewksbury and Marblehead, the latter on Danny Lynch's 241 yard show. Salem beating the Magicians in 2012 comes to mind as well.
Best rivalries? I love Swampscott-Marblehead, Peabody-Danvers, Beverly-Marblehead and St. John's Prep vs. John DiBiaso (at Everett or Catholic Memorial). But one side has won the majority of those; the same is true for Danvers-Marblehead, which has the most close games by a mile.
So in terms of back-and-forth series, I think you'd be hard pressed to find two better than Beverly-Danvers and Hamilton-Wenham vs. Ipswich.
Best quotes? I vividly recall former Salem head coach Scott Connolly declare it was impossible to tackle Swampscott's Mike Walsh because, "He's a freaking fullback playing quarterback." There was an exchange between Swampscott's Steve Dembowski and Marblehead's Jim Rudloff that involved Louis Vuitton bags that I can't quite remember.
Then there's Masconomet's Steve O'Reilly saying, "A football game you can hear ... that's the best kind of game." Which brings us seamlessly to our next topic.
Best hits? It's impossible to pick just one blast, so I'm going to focus on the hardest hitting games I can remember. St. John's Prep and Brockton really slugged it out in 2013, as did Danvers and Marblehead in 2017-18. One absolute defensive struggle that I remember being a slugfest was Peabody against Beverly at Hurd Stadium in 2016; no wonder, there were about four All-Decade players on the field. I remember walking away from that game wondering if we saw great defense or poor offense, and since both teams went on to win playoff games we know it was the former.
Best program? What's your criteria? Wins and consistency, championships, both?
Marblehead had the best record on the North Shore in the 2010's at 87-25. The Magicians won or shared seven Northeastern Conference championships and went more than five years without losing a league game. Still, it was St. John's Prep, which went 76-36, that won the most state titles with three (2012, 2018-19).
Bishop Fenwick went 77-38 with one Super Bowl (2013) and two other North titles (2014, 2019). Beverly posted 70 wins, won Super Bowls in 2010 and '12 with a sectional crown in 2016. Other teams to take home MIAA trophies were Swampscott (two North's and the '19 Super Bowl, going 64-49), Danvers (2015 Northeast, going 63-47) and Essex Tech (56-56, 2015 North champs).
Most improved? That's got to be Danvers High. The Falcons were coming off some lean times at the end of the previous decade, yet they enter the 2020's on the heels of arguably the best season in the school's modern history. Ryan Nolan's program is in position to set some records in the next 10 years.
Best coach? No one won more games (87) or league titles than Marblehead's Jim Rudloff, whose .777 winning percentage this decade is downright Belichickian. Bishop Fenwick's Dave Woods was the only other local to coach the same team all 10 years of the decade and had 77 victories with an excellent .670 win percentage.
The dean of North Shore coaches, Jim Pugh, deserves mention. Combined between his time at Masconomet and Hamilton-Wenham, he won 62 games with a .620 win percentage. Andrew Morency was the other 60-game winning head man, grabbing 61 between his time at H-W and Beverly High.
Among those that coached fewer than 10 seasons, the top winning percentages were St. John's Prep's Brian St. Pierre (.706), Pingree's Chris Powers (.671), Beverly's Dan Bauer (.662), St. John's Prep's Jim O'Leary (.636), Danvers' Ryan Nolan (.697), and Pingree's Mike Flynn checks in at .861 in his two seasons in South Hamilton.
Best playoff coach? Woods and Fenwick went 14-5 in the postseason while St. Pierre has an outstanding 11-4 tournament mark. Rudloff and Marblehead were 11-8 and Swampscott's Bob Serino is an excellent 8-3. Other coaches with winning playoff marks are Pugh (7-5), Bauer (5-3), Nolan (4-3), former Danvers coach Shawn Theriault (4-3) and former Essex Tech boss Greg Haberland (4-3).
By the numbers, would you believe a total of 26 men served as head coaches for a North Shore football team over the course of the 2010's? Of them, 21 coached at least one playoff game. That's a drastic change from the 2000's when only a half dozen locals led their team to the postseason. Clearly a product of the full blown playoffs that started in 2013, and isn't that a great thing?
I'm struck by how much football has changed just in the last 10 years. How many stadiums were still natural grass (and sometimes mud) back in 2010 as opposed to now? How many schools didn't ever use the shotgun versus how many have at least one spread package built into their offensive attacks?
Best days? The best days at work, for me, are days spend around football teams. I love watching practice, seeing how different programs prepare and hearing the old cliches like "fight across the face" and "fire off the ball." At games, I'm almost always on the sidelines. You can learn so much about a team by observing up close: are they organized ... how are they adjusting ... how are they dealing with adversity ... what's the huddle, and the thud of the pads, sound like?
I was fortunate enough to watch 188 high school football games in person from 2010-19. I saw more than 70 teams in more than 40 different stadiums. Sometimes, scheduling quirks meant I could see games three or four days in a row; I remember one stretch of Thursday-Friday-Saturday football that was like heaven. Sometimes, I could catch two in one day. I very fondly recall a double dip in 2014, enjoying St. John's Prep at Everett with the late Bruce Lerch of the Boston Herald in the afternoon, then jetting back to the North Shore for Peabody at Danvers that night.
I'm not sure there's much in here that I would've predicted, precisely, in December 2009. That makes me wonder what might transpire between this February and Thanksgiving of 2029 that we can't possibly see coming.
Here's hoping we meet again on these pages in 10 years' time to look back on another great decade in North Shore football.
###
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnes.com and let him know your best football memories from the 2010's on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN
