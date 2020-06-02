Matt Williams column: 'Ultimate' teams fill the fantasy sports void

Now 84 days of no sports, giving us way too much time to pass by playing video games...
Confession time: I am something of a junkie when it comes to video game sports.
These days, with no other way to get that sports fix, I've found myself playing game after game after game.
Growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s meant video games were a constant part of our lives. Most of the time the experience wasn't about sports, but I can still remember some of the earliest sports games on my shelf: Blades of Steel, NFL Quarterback Club, NBA Jam and Bases Loaded baseball.
This is what happens when a Salem News scribe gets a hole of #NHL 12's hockey ultimate team. #PrepPuck #Marblehead pic.twitter.com/Giy1qQzg— Matt Williams (@MattWilliams_SN) May 7, 2012
As I got older, the games got better. I remember the vaunted first online competition in the NFL2K series. I remember several friends hauling PlayStation 2's to one location to run 'Madden Bowl' tournaments, with multiple games on multiple screens in different rooms.
It was around that time I started to realize that sports video games were opening up a whole new part of being a sports fan. When I was a kid, you rooted for the Boston teams and everyone else was either useless or the enemy. But when you started playing the game, you couldn't help but notice players on other teams —and you'd start to become a fan.
For instance, in one Madden year Bengals running back Corey Dillon was the fastest running back around. If you used Cincinnati, you could rush for a ton of yards. Do that enough times and you wind up rooting for Dillon and the Bengals. So imagine how great it was for that fan when the Patriots brought Dillon in for its 2004 Super Bowl run.
These days, my game mode of choice is the 'Ultimate Team' offered by EA Sports in both the current Madden and NHL 20. The premise is that instead of using one team or franchise, you build you own squad using 'cards' that represent different players. You can play different challenges to get coins or packs of players, you can sell players you don't want in order to get coins to snag some guys that you do want, and you can play against either the computer or other people online.
You can also get packs with money, but I prefer not to do that; once you start buying it's hard to stop.
Anyway this 'Ultimate Team' is awesome. I can best describe it as fantasy sports except that there's no one else picking, so the guy you really want on your team never gets sniped away by your friend or co-worker. There's only so many times you can beat up the computer and win the virtual Super Bowl before it gets boring.
Personally, I find the team building parts of these modes to be so much more rewarding. Since I have no idea when my next actual fantasy draft might be, checking out which guys I might want to add to my team has filled some of that void.
The Madden version has legends of the past as well as current stars; You can have Tom Brady throw to Jerry Rice or hand off to Gale Sayers. You can put Randy Moss alongside Julian Edelman or unite Patriots legends like Ty Law and Stephon Gilmore at left and right corner. You can run around with George Blanda.
You have to fill every position and, as a football fan, I find that to be so valuable. You're forced to known the names of the best linemen. The first time I learned about ace linebackers Thomas Davis and Lavonte David was because the high zone coverage ratings on their Madden cards.
There are ways to maximize synergies by having players from the same team or with similar attributes. The team building gets as deep as you want; you can try to maximize benefits or you can just get your favorite guys.
'Ultimate Team', or something like it, is now part of just about every sports game. It's very profitable for game companies, and it's admittedly odd to feel like you need to purchase packs to play a game when you've already paid for the game. If you're patient and grind out a ton of challenges, you can get a pretty good team going for free.
I hear the FIFA soccer version is bonkers because of the sheer volume of leagues and players from all over the globe. As a huge hockey fan, though, I think the NHL version is still my favorite.
The big reason why? Line building. The number of possible combinations is endless. A hockey line only has three guys and the hockey world, whether it's in the NHL or beyond, has so many connections that the lines you can build feels infinite.
Wish the Bruins never traded Phil Kessel? You can slot him alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Love Team USA? You can make a line with T.J. Oshie, Blake Wheeler and Jack Eichel.
The game includes cards of players from the minor leagues and Europe, too. So if you're a huge college hockey fan there's a treasure trove at your fingertips. Boston College devotee? You can get a starting lineup that includes Johnny Gaudreau, Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider, Brian Leetch and Marblehead's Cory Schneider.
I went to the University of Maine, so you know I made it a point to acquire the new 84-rated card of Spencer Abbott from overseas. I've done this in Madden with the likes of Black Bear legends Pat Ricard and Mike DeVito, but the hockey teams feel more authentic.
I almost always have Jimmy Howard in net, although my current team has the North Shore guy in Schneider. Devin Shore and Gustav Nyquist never played together in Orono, but they can play together on my squad. It's the closest thing you can get to a college hockey video game — and for me, it does not disappoint.
Part of the reason I enjoy the hockey mode most of all is the number of North Shore guys I've come across in the game. I found an old Tweet in which I'd scored a goal with St. John's Prep grad John McCarthy when he was on the Worcester Sharks; for years, I made sure I had a version of Salem's Will O'Neill in my digital collection.
Come to think of it, I can't figure out why the Prep's own Nashville Predator, forward, Colin Blackwell, doesn't have a card in NHL 20's Ultimate Team. So I guess I'll be getting NHL '21 so I can slot 'Colly Hockey' on one of my wings.
Now who would fit best at center and the other wing ... the ultimate possibilities are endless.
