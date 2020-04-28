Matt Williams column: What do you do so much running for anyway?

Now 46 days since getting a cup of coffee at a Starbucks, but at least the wait for one of those won't be as long as the wait for a varsity athletic competition, I guess...
A week ago Saturday, the afternoon it snowed in the middle of April because ... well, New England ... I was trudging through the streets of Peabody about two miles into a run when I started asking myself, "What you doing? Why are you so compelled to be out here?"
I am not a cold weather runner. Never have been, never wanted to be, never planned to be. In the winter months I use a treadmill at a gym. Sacrilege in some corners of the running community, I know, but that's how I've rolled ever since taking up distance running as my preferred cardio exercise after college.
COVID-19 closed the gym and took my treadmill away in mid-March.
Not running? This was not an option.
So I dug out some old fleece pants from high school and took to the road a good month or six weeks before normal. While suffering, I gained a whole new respect for competitive runners that brave these conditions every winter.
For most of the runs, it wasn't so bad ... we've had a mild winter, there was nothing slippery on the ground and it wasn't that cold.
That sleety Saturday was a different story. I'm out there getting colder and colder, at one point sprayed with freezing water by a passing car, and I'm letting myself have it. "What's your deal? You couldn't skip one day?" etc, etc.
The truth is that when it comes to running, I don't know how to stop.
I also don't like talking about my running. It's a personal thing. I have no judgement about people who draw inspiration from sharing their running tales. Mine is for me; the time each day when I can clear my head, recharge my batteries, get some sun and keep the old ticker working at optimum efficiency.
One other plus: you'd be shocked at how many story ideas leap into your brain when you're staring at that house for sale on the side street you just jogged down for the first time.
When I took this up as a semi-serious pursuit about 10 years ago, I didn't want to do any road races. I mostly made everything up as I went: set a goal of 20 minutes, run in a direction for 10 minutes and turn around type stuff.
Year after year, I added more time. That first winter on the treadmill, which tells you how far you've gone, made me want to know how far I was going on the road. That led searching the internet for street-based "Map My Run" style sites, which have improved in leaps and bounds over the last ten years.
I finally gave in and ran a race with a clock for the first time in 2013. These days I do about three a year, all 5,000 meters, with the two causes nearest my heart (Peabody firefighter Jim Rice and ALS warrior Pete Frates) at the top of my list. I try my best to go a little faster than the last time each race, with varying success.
The other reason I don't like to advertise my running is that is feels like bragging — and I don't feel I have much to brag out. That Larry Bird saying about how there's always someone shooting more than you are? There's always someone running more than I am.
Farther, faster ... by most accounts, my 35-40 minutes at what I hope is an 8-minute mile pace is the habit of a hobbyist, not a fierce competitor. Every day that we have an area sports roundup in The Salem News, I write about high school kids going faster than I am.
The more I think about it, I realize that's the most beautiful thing about running. To borrow from Survivor's Rocky IV anthem, it's you against you. That's the paradox that drives us all, whether we're training to fight Drago, putting in the mileage for a marathon, or just jogging in the hopes that 2020's mileage log is a little greater than 2019's.
My goals are mine, yours are yours, and they're both equally valid and admirable. My 40 minutes doesn't mean your 20 or 60 is too much or not enough. My preferred podcasts from Sam Roberts, Conrad Thompson or David Shoemaker don't make someone else's music playlist, audiobook or even silence a bad choice.
In recreational running, you make your own rules. What could be better than that?
I'm not too proud to admit I can get a little ornery if I'm forced to skip a run. I'll wake up early to get it done, stay up late, whatever it takes. I run through lousy weather, stifling heat, mild illness, muscle strains. I take planned days off, usually twice a week, but if somehow I'm forced from my routine it's a struggle.
Running, I suppose, is the ultimate pursuit of a creature that craves a routine.
My favorite part of the year is usually May and September. May because high school baseball hits full gear and I can finally comfortably run outside again; September because of high school football and because summer heat subsides and makes running fun again.
Yes, we've lost some of those things, but I'm taking a lot of solace in the fact that we can still run. Every day you can get out there and check off a box, do something that feels like an accomplishment.
In an ever-changing world, that's one thing that hasn't changed. I'll be out there, so feel free to honk if you see me on the streets of Peabody, Danvers or Salem (plenty of you already do).
###
