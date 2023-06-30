There were 121 different teams from the Salem News readership area that took part in state tournaments over the course of the 2022-23 school year.
Where did they come from? How did they fare? Which sports were the strongest relative to the rest of the state, and which schools were the most successful?
Glad you asked.
For the 13th time we present ‘The Willies’, where I’ve crunched the numbers to find out what sports and schools from our readership area had the best state tournament runs.
With the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association now using a statewide format and power seeding, I’m particularly interested in average seeds. The prevailing wisdom is that higher seeds should go further in the tournament ... so a lower average seed should indicate strength. Did it always work out that way?
Start with No. 1 seeds, of which were there six in The Salem News area: Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis, Ipswich girls lacrosse and volleyball, St. John’s Prep hockey and lacrosse, and Masconomet field hockey. Three of them won state titles ... so your odds of winning it all as a one-seed on the North Shore were 50/50. All six, though, made the Final Four.
The readership area had three other state champions: St. John’s Prep football (seeded 7th), St. John’s Prep soccer (seeded 2nd) and Masconomet girls tennis (seeded 4th). So being in the top five or 10 certainly helped.
In terms of Final Four appearances, there were 17 instances among The Salem News’ 13 MIAA schools across 11 sports. Each of the 17 semi-finalists was a top 10 seed and the vast majority were seeded in the top five, with the outliers being Bishop Fenwick softball (ninth), St. John’s Prep football (7th) and Marblehead boys lacrosse (also 7th).
A quick reminder that the data crunched include power ranked, single-elimination championships only. Track, wrestling and swimming are awesome but for this exercise, only bracketed playoff need apply. Secondly, the MIAA schools included in the News are are: Beverly, Bishop Fenwick, Danvers, Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Marblehead, Masconomet, Peabody, Salem, Salem Academy, St. John’s Prep and Swampscott.
Ten of those schools had at least one team seeded in the top 10 in one sport or another (Salem, Beverly and Salem Academy were the only ones that did not). St. John’s Prep had the most with seven, followed by H-W and Masco (5 each), Marblehead Fenwick and Ipswich (4 each), Peabody (3), Swampscott (2) and Essex Tech and Danvers (1 each).
Six of the schools had at least one team seeded in the top five: St. John’s had five, H-W and Masconomet three each, Peabody and Ipswich two each, and one for Fenwick.
Be True To Your School
The school that had the most success in the state tournament was — no surprise — St. John’s Prep. The Eagles were 23-5 across tourney competition, with three titles and an average seed of 6.75.
Ipswich checked in next with a 17-9 mark overall and one championship (girls volleyball). The Tigers’ average seed was 16.2. Their Cape Ann League rivals from Hamilton-Wenham did pretty well too at 16-10, with a solid average seed of 13.8.
Bishop Fenwick’s teams won their share of tourney games at 14-10 with an average seed of 13.4.
Things get interesting in the Northeastern Conference. Some of the average seeds are, well, ugly.
Hopefully folks are pleased with the recent addition of Masconomet, which put 13 different teams in the playoffs and went 18-12 with an average seed of 13.3. I shudder to think how rough some of the other NEC schools’ power rankings might look without the Chieftains helping prop up the ratings.
In terms of volume, Marblehead impressed by putting 14 teams in the playoffs, the high water mark for the area. The Magicians had 10 total playoff wins and an average seed of 20.7. Danvers went 6-8 with an average seed of 22.12. Swampscott was 7-9 with an average seed of 17.44.
The NEC’s larger schools struggled a bit. Beverly went 5-11 in the postseason with an average seed of 26.18 ... that’s a pretty big contrast from the Panthers’ pre-pandemic, pre-statewide format success. Peabody’s average seed was 20.63 and the Tanners were 8-11 ... though they’re a case where the mean is misleading because there were some really highly seeded teams (girls hockey, girls basketball) and several on the lower end.
Salem had two playoff qualified teams for the second straight year in boys basketball and baseball, but their average seed improved quite a bit at 20.
Essex Tech had an average seed of 26.1, which led to a 4-10 mark, so you can see why the Hawks are excited to be heading to the Cape Ann League (which should vastly improve the seedings).
In terms of the area’s lowest seeds, there were four teams in the 40s. Two were basketball teams, which makes sense since those are the largest brackets by far.
As far as sports go, these tournaments are a racquet: Girls tennis (15-7) and boys tennis (10-6) had the best winning percentages among the area teams by a wide margin. Boys soccer was a big riser from a year ago at 10-7, while football was still over .500 but fell off from ‘21 at a 7-5 clip.
Girls lacrosse (13-10), field hockey (10-8) and girls volleyball (11-9) all posted double digit win totals in the playoffs. Boys lacrosse, softball and girls basketball were all at the .500 mark.
Local baseball teams, clearly, have some improving to do in this statewide format. The nation’s one-time pastime brought up the rear at 6-11 and is one of only two sports that every North Shore school has with no Final Four appearances in the new format (boys basketball is the other, and it was 5-7 overall in the playoffs).
It comes as no surprise that baseball (23.09) and boys basketball (19.42) were among the worst in average seeding. Girls basketball was the lowest at 26.42, but again that sport also had the biggest brackets. Football’s average seed of 8.5 is a bit misleading since those brackets can have only 16 clubs, whereas hoops tourneys have over 50.
Kudos to field hockey, which had the best average seed among 32-or-more team tourneys at 13.6. Also note that the more teams that are involved, the more reliable the numbers. There were only two boys volleyball playoff squads so their average doesn’t mean a ton, for example.
Big picture, based on both success and seed: this format has been great for St. John’s Prep and for the Cape Ann League. For the NEC, not so much.
The results are pretty similar to last year’s annual “Willie Awards” tabulations. Two years could be the start of a trend but is far from set in stone ... I’m very curious if this winds up cyclical, like most high school sports, or if these trends continue.
2022-23 Playoff Records by Sport
{span style=”text-decoration: underline ”}Playoff record (%) {/span} {span style=”text-decoration: underline ”}Avg. Seed {/span} Girls tennis 15-7 (.682) 16.7 Boys tennis 10-6 (.625) 15.3 Boys volleyball 3-2 (.600) 19.0 Boys soccer 10-7 (.588) 23.0 Football 7-5 (.583) 8.5 Girls lacrosse 13-10 (.565) 15.1 Field hockey 10-8 (.556) 13.6 Girls volleyball 11-9 (.550) 19.2 Boys lacrosse 9-9 (.500) 19.8 Softball 7-7 (.500) 22.1 Girls basketball 7-7 (.500) 26.4 Girls soccer 7-9 (.438) 17.2 Girls hockey 3-4 (.429) 19.2 Boys hockey 5-7 (.417) 15.8 Boys basketball 5-7 (.417) 19.42 Baseball 6-11 (.353) 23.09
2022-23 Playoff Records by School
{span style=”text-decoration: underline ”}Record (%) {/span} {span style=”text-decoration: underline ”}Avg. Seed {/span} St. John’s Prep 23-5 (.821) 6.3 Ipswich 17-9 (.654) 16.2 Hamilton-Wenham 16-10 (.615) 13.8 Masconomet 18-12 (.600) 13.3 Bishop Fenwick 14-10 (.582) 13.4 Swampscott 7-9 (.438) 17.4 Danvers 6-8 (.429) 22.12 Peabody 8-11 (.421) 20.63 Marblehead 10-14 (.417) 20.7 Salem 1-2 (.333) 20.0 Beverly 5-11 (.313) 26.2 Essex Tech 4-10 (.286) 26.1 Salem Academy 1-4 (.200) 31.75