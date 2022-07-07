You want data? We’ve got more Data than most episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has declared, on multiple occasions, that all potential changes to the statewide playoff format implemented this past school year must be supported by data (facts and figured from the competition, not the fictional android played by Brent Spiner).
Each year in early July since 2009, I’ve crunched the North Shore’s state tournament data and presented it in a column known in Salem News circles as “The Willie’s.” They’re back for the first time since 2019, and we’re going to put a fresh spin on things by analyzing both the winning percentages and the average power rankings by sport and by school.
Digging deep to remember how to write a lab report from middle school science class, allow me to recap my procedure:
The MIAA schools in The Salem News readership area are Beverly, Bishop Fenwick, Danvers, Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Marblehead, Masconomet, Peabody, Salem, Salem Academy, St. John’s Prep and Swampscott. I’ve added up the wins and losses from the state tournament (bracketed competition that qualifies by power rankings, apologies to wrestling, track, etc.) to compare and contrast.
First, lets go by sport. You don’t need to be a particle physicist to predict that the two sports that had the best records this past school year were the ones that took multiple state titles back to the North Shore.
Football was king with a 14-6 record (.700 winning percentage) as Marblehead and Swampscott each captured Super Bowl titles. Girls tennis wasn’t far behind at 13-6 (.684), since Masconomet and Hamilton-Wenham both won state titles.
Field hockey and girls volleyball both matched football with 14 cumulative state playoff wins, but had eight and nine losses and checked in with .636 and .609 win percentages. Boys hockey had a strong showing of 11-7 (.611), boys soccer was a respectable 9-9 (.529) and boys lacrosse inched over .500 at 11-10 thanks to St. John’s Prep’s five wins and its second straight Division 1 state title.
Three sports were even: girls soccer (9-9), boys tennis (7-7) and boys volleyball (2-2). Girls basketball (7-8, .467) and girls lacrosse was just under at 9-10 (.474), softball went 5-8 (.385), and the new format was not very kind to baseball (5-10, .333), boys basketball (6-11, .353) or girls hockey (2-4, .333).
Crunching Power Rankings
Now lets correlate seeds. It’s expected in this new format that teams with higher power rankings go further and win more games. A fair hypothesis would be that the sports that had the highest average seed would have the best records. Did it turn out that way? (A procedural note: I used power ranking, not seed, to find the mean average of local teams using only state tournament qualifiers. Thus if a school was 37th in the final power rankings but seeded 33rd due to teams under .500 not qualifying, I used 37).
Football had the highest average seed at 5.0 — but, wait, it’s a bad data point that we have to throw out. Remember, the MIAA’s football tournaments have only 16 teams, not the 32 or more we see in other sports. So, it’s totally unfair to compare football’s average seed to any other sport; for instance, Peabody’s football team was ranked 17th, the highest of any boys sport at the school this year, and didn’t make the tourney.
You could double football average seed to 10 (since the field is doubled from 16 to 32) and that would still be the best of any sport among local teams. There were five top five seeds in football.
Field hockey was next at 14.0 on average and four top 10 seeds. Boys hockey fared well at 14.38, and interestingly though girls tennis had the second-best win percentage, the average seed was lower at 19.38. The new seeding was not kind to our local girls basketball teams (24.8), showed the Northeastern Conference’s relative weakness in boys lacrosse (20.8 despite St. John’s Prep being first in Division 1), and baseball was ugly at 21.6.
Seeds were much more predictive of long-term success, however.
An incredible 10 teams made state championship games from The Salem News readership area, with eight wins and two losses. Of those 10 state finalists, the average seed was 2.6; half of them were No. 1 seeds (Marblehead football, Ipswich volleyball, Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis, St. John’s Prep lacrosse and hockey).
The only local team that made a state final and wasn’t a top four seed was Peabody High softball at No. 9. All eight teams that won state titles were seeded either No. 1 or No. 2 (in the case of Swampscott football and Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer).
How about reaching the state semifinals? There were 16 Final Four teams (the 10 state finalists plus six more). Of those, the average seed was 3.06. None of the local state semifinalists were seeded lower than No. 9.
More than half the schools in the readership area had a Final Four team: Hamilton-Wenham and St. John’s Prep had three each; Ipswich, Swampscott, Bishop Fenwick and Masconomet had two apiece; and Peabody and Marblehead both had one.
In terms of boys and girls, there were six girls state finalists and four boys (with an even four and four among tournament champions). Among Final Four teams, 10 were girls teams and six were boys.
School Bragging Rights
Let’s now shift gears to the top postseason showings by school.
St. John’s Prep and its two championship teams had the best percentage with an 18-6 record for an astounding .750 winning mar. Hamilton-Wenham had the most total victories with 23, and its 23-10 record was second at .697.
Masconomet had the most total postseason teams with 14, and a fair number of wins at 18-13 (.581). Marblehead also had 14 playoff teams, tied for most, going 10-13 (.435), and Bishop Fenwick was very busy at 14-13 (.519).
Ipswich was 15-9 (.625) despite having no postseason teams during the winter season. Swampscott went 12-8 (.600), Danvers was 12-10 (.545), and Peabody was just under .500 at 8-10 (.444). Essex Tech posted a 3-8 mark (.273) and Salem Academy was 1-4 (.200).
The two schools on either side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge had tough years. Beverly went 5-14 (.263) ... the Panthers were tied for the most total playoff teams with 14, yet managed only five wins. The conclusion seems to be that Beverly being in Division 1 in this new format is not a fair fit.
Salem, meanwhile, went 2-2 but had only two teams reach the statewide playoffs the entire school year: none in the fall, boys basketball in the winter, and boys volleyball in the spring. Some of the Witches teams had poor records, but the ones that hovered around .500 were buried in the power rankings. The system is not kind to the Witches.
That brings up the next data point: Average ranking by school.
There are two ways to look at this: Average ranking of teams that made the tourney, or average ranking of all teams including those that didn’t. For the sake of comparing schools, lets average every team they fielded (sticking with simple mean rather than median or a weighted average).
Those that feel the system was designed for the Catholic Conference won’t be deterred to see St. John’s Prep’s average seed far and away the best in the region at 7.8.
Hamilton-Wenham’s was next at 14.8, Masconomet’s was 17.9, Bishop Fenwick’s was 18.66, Ipswich’s was 21.3, Swampscott was 21.7, Marblehead’s was 23.9, Beverly’s average ranking was 27.8, Danvers was also 27.8, Peabody’s was 28.5, Essex Tech’s was 30.45 and Salem came in at 45.9.
Salem Academy’s was 42.7 ... the Navs were around .500 in boys and girls soccer and softball went 15-5, but had no power ranking luck. To really contend in this format, they’d probably need to join a league and develop a 100 percent MIAA schedule.
Most of the local NEC schools were somewhere between 20 and 30 on average; most of them had a few top 10 teams and a few that didn’t qualify to make up the average ... that seems fairly normal.
One thing that stood out about Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham, for whom the new system is clearly a huge benefit: Their averages were dragged down by basketball programs that play in higher divisions than the other programs at their schools. Perhaps this is evidence that those teams belong in the same division as the others?
Those are just a few of the stray observations from pouring over the local results of the first statewide playoffs. It’ll be very interesting to see if the new divisions lead to self-fulfilling prophecies (high seeds for the Cape Ann League, mediocre ones for the NEC) or if things will change each year based on which teams might be having up years, as they did in the Willie’s of the past.
Until then...
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN