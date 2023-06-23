The first story I actually got paid to write was about a college volleyball match at the University of Maine. I interviewed an outside hitter from someplace in Canada and a setter/libero combo that came across the country together from Washington State.
That was 19 years ago ... which means I’ve been writing about sports for almost as long as I’d been alive at the time of that first go-round at ‘The Pit’ in 2004.
What does that have to do with a price of a logo sweatshirt at Todd Sporting Goods? It’s the entry point to why, as a writer, I love everything about college sports.
Being fortunate enough to be invited to participate on a media panel for sports information directors from around the Northeast at the Eastern Athletic Communications Association’s convention in Springfield this week had me thinking a lot about college sports and the way they relate to this wonderful job on the North Shore sports scene.
We’re fortunate enough to have three solid Division 3 college athletic programs to follow in Salem State, Endicott and Gordon. Then there are 14 high schools in our readership area that send scores of student-athletes on to play in college at every level — not to mention untold numbers of kids from area towns that might attend other high schools that go on to star in college.
The North Shore’s appetite for such stories in insatiable.
People love reading about what someone they first saw in youth sports has gone on to do in college. People also love rooting for the local teams, even if there’s no personal connection. If you don’t believe that, ask any Endicott College men’s hockey or baseball player how many good luck wishes they got from total strangers at Dunkin’ Donuts during their recent runs to the Frozen Four and College World Series, respectively.
Everybody that works in college sports, from the players to the coaches to the athletic trainers and the sports information staff, photographers and videographers, has contagious passion. When you spend time around them, you feel that. You can’t help but root for them and become curious about their stories ... what drives them and what makes them who they are.
With all the high school sports The Salem News covers, it’s not realistic for us to be at the vast majority of Salem State, Endicott or Gordon games. Do the schools complain? Never. They open up to us and trust us to tell their stories anyway ... and that’s something we truly appreciate.
Covering some notable Division 1 feats like several Frozen Fours and a Mr. Irrelevant in the NFL draft for Maine, more Beanpots than I can count for the News, and an amazing, future-Olympian filled Women’s Frozen Four in Boston (won by Danvers’ Meghan Duggan and Wisconsin in 2009) were all exhilarating experiences. Chatting with Peabody’s Hayley Dowd on the soccer field in Chestnut Hill in the pouring rain is something I’ll never forget ... and a Zoom call with Swampscott’s Sam and Michela Agresti was one of the most fun interviews I’ve ever done.
In Division 3, just in the last year, Endicott has hosted NCAA football playoffs, men’s hockey national quarter and semifinal rounds, and a baseball Super Regional. Observing those competitions, getting to know the athletes and feeling the energy from the community made clear how special these events are.
The college sports world is enormous, but it’s also a small one in that everyone seems to know everyone and there’s always some connection back to either the North Shore or someone you’ve seen before.
Who didn’t root for Penn State football when St. John’s Prep alum Johnny Thomas played there? Or Boston College when St. John’s Prep’s Brian St. Pierre was the quarterback?
There are so many other examples, like the way Salem’s Melikke Van Alstyne set rushing records for Framingham State football. Paying attention to Assumption football for Peabody’s Doug Santos led me to admire their offense ... run by Paul McGonagle, who wound become Endicott’s head football coach and is now one of the best in New England.
The parade of Danvers grads and other local baseball stars to Southern Maine comes to mind. Scrolling through Twitter and seeing that a local kid has been named conference Player of the Week is always a highlight of the day.
Did you know there are (at least) three Salem News award winners that are currently college head coaches? That’d be Swampscott’s Moe Bradley for UMass Boston women’s hockey; Peabody’s Catarina Rocha for Providence women’s track; and Peabody’s Kevin Bettencourt for Endicott men’s basketball.
I could go on for a lot longer than most people would keep reading for; that’s how many North Shore college sports connections there are out there. The best part is that for a sportswriter it never gets old ... the passion and the personality that ooze out of college athletes and all their supporters will always keep us coming back for more.
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN