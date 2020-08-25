Matt Williams column: Wrapping up fandom and elections years with football

Too many days to count since the last varsity high school sports game — and perhaps only 31 days left until the next one ...
They're wrapping up the major party political conventions this week, and thus we wrap up the four-part series on my favorite athlete in each of the major sports aligned by Presidential election year.
We've journeyed to the center of my sports fandom and back again for baseball, hockey and basketball, and since pro football is going to be starting up again soon we've saved the best for last.
It's actually funny looking at this list and comparing it to baseball. It's an inverse curve.
In the '90s I was all about the Red Sox, had multiple favorite players (my favorite pitcher of all-time, Pedro Martinez, didn't even make my list), but by 2020 I struggled to even identify a favorite player. As we'll see, America's new pastime followed the opposite path, where I have next to nothing in the '90s and too many to choose from in the 2010s; my all-time favorite tight end, Rob Gronkowski, may not even make my list.
An interesting microcosm of the way Boston has lost its baseball passion and become a football town. Until I did this series, I didn't fully realize I'd followed the same trajectory.
1992, Age 7: None
Still starting in 1992 as I was remotely aware of professional football, and professional spots in general. It's hard for those not alive in the 1990s to understand how the New England Patriots simply did not matter around these parts. Whereas first graders knew the names of Roger Clemens, Larry Bird, Ray Bourque and Cam Neely, we knew nothing of any Patriots.
All I knew was that Dad went to one game a year, we kids weren't allowed because it was too rowdy, and the team was morbid. I vaguely remember getting in trouble in first grade for scrawling 'Pats Stink' on a book cover. As we'll see, all that was about to change.
1996, Age 11: Drew Bledsoe
The No. 1 overall draft pick in 1993 who made everything in Foxborough today, business-wise, possible. As a kid just growing into being a sports fan, what a perfect time for a new quarterback to inject life into a franchise. I remember everything about the Patriots' 1996 Super Bowl season, from cheering for long bomb passes to Terry Glenn to demanding we go to as many stores as necessary to find a 'Jambalaya' T-shirt to celebrate the big game in New Orleans.
Bledsoe's big arm and big smile were the reason NFL football became appointment television every Sunday for me. I can still remember staying up late for an entire Monday Night Football game when the Patriots played the Jets after Bill Parcells left — and I think I had a 'Squish the Tuna' T-shirt, too.
2000, Age 15: Drew Bledsoe
Of course a guy with approval ratings as high as Bledsoe's earns as second term — although as we moved forward, those ratings plummeted and he was impeached by Speaker Bill Belichick in 2001 when Tom Brady came on the ticket.
All election metaphors aside, as I entered high school I definitely loved more members of the Patriots: Ty Law, Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, etc. But Bledsoe remained at the top of the list.
Every Friday during the 2001 season and playoffs, even with him not playing, I wore my '90s blue Bledsoe jersey to school. I bought a Buffalo Bills Bledsoe jersey after he was shipped to upstate New York, and it was my first taste of rooting for a different team because of loyalty to a singular player. It's hard for people to understand when they point at All-Pros, Lombardi Trophies, TD passes and GOAT's, but there's no substitute for the thing you loved when you were 13 years old.
2004, Age 19: Troy Brown
If there's one guy who is the living embodiment of The Patriot Way (and I'm sorry to Tedy Bruschi), it's Troy Brown. Hard working, humble, gets the most out of his talent, clutch, willing to do literally everything from return kicks, play the slot and play defense ... if you had 22 Troy Brown's on your team, you'd go 19-0. Well, maybe you'd have trouble on the offensive line, but you get my point.
I prefer the Patriots' 'first' dynasty to the second, and the reason is because those teams were defined by the attitudes of Brown, Willie McGinest and Ty Law. Honestly, I wish I could pick a Mount Rushmore for 2000, and it would be those three guys with Bruschi. Those four New England Hall of Famers ooze 'football the way it was meant to be played'.
2008, Age 23: Tedy Bruschi
Let's stick with the political theme and say that Bruschi is most certainly Bill Belichick's 'Minister of Defense.' He's one of the faces of the Patriot Way for all the reasons listed above and, as we hit another election cycle, Brown had begun to fade and Bruschi had overcome a stroke to get back on the field and help New England get back to the Super Bowl (albeit a loss, but still).
I remember writing a column for "The Maine Campus" at the University of Maine when Bruschi made his big comeback. I didn't do that very often, so it tells me how high this linebacker was on my list. The book he co-authored with Michael Holley around this time is a great read, too, if you're looking to pad your summer reading stats before school starts again in a few weeks.
2012: Age 27: Wes Welker
Too many Patriots fans make the mistake of believing they have to choose between Julian Edelman and Wes Welker. It's false and it's ridiculous. You don't need to insult and tear down Welker to show that you really like Edelman and that's a trap far too many fall into, face first.
Anyway, there's never been a better pure pass catcher in Patriots history than Welker. Period. Put your rose colored glasses down and spend five minutes on Football Reference if you don't believe me: most catches in franchise history, superior catch percentage, five consecutive Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections ... what's not to love? I was steadfastly Team Wes in 2012 and that hasn't changed.
Honorable mention: Maurice Jones-Drew. You've got to love a 5-foot-7 bowling ball winning the NFL's rushing title.
2016, Age 31: Peyton Manning and Carson Palmer
There are former colleagues who find it sacrilegious to root for Peyton Manning. My apologies. I like the guy. I like the way he turns offensive football into assignment football with surgical plans of attack. I laugh at his personality and commercials. I think he's pretty good, maybe the second-best QB that's ever lived (and maybe first-best if he had the best coach ever, but let's allow that sleeping dog to lie for now).
People act like being the second-best QB of all-time is some kind of insult just because they happened to be born 40 miles from where the first best QB of all-time happens to play. It's a bankrupt argument and by 2016 it was really starting to bother me, so much so that I was rooting for Manning and was glad when he won his second Super Bowl to end his career.
As far as Carson Palmer goes, he reminded me of Drew Bledsoe, and his career renaissance in Arizona with Bruce Arians was awesome to watch. You had to root for the gunslinger that overcame so many injuries and wasn't afraid to push the ball down the field.
Speaking of career renaissances under Bruce Arians ...
2020, Age 35: Tom Brady
That's right, it's come full circle. For at least this year, I'm throwing in with 'Tom-pa Bay' because I really believe Brady and the Buccaneers are going to light the scoreboard on fire. I do think it was time for Brady to depart New England; there are parts of the way he did so that I'm not thrilled about, but I look around the landscape of the league and I don't see anyone else I want to hitch my wagon to.
Sure, there are some personal faves like Jamie Collins (gone), George Kittle (mini-Gronk and a wrestling fan) and Pat Ricard (Maine guy), but I wouldn't call any of them my No. 1 guy. So for now I'm going with TB 12.
Anybody know where a guy can get some decent avocado ice cream?
###
Let Matt Williams know who your favorite football players have been at different times in your life at MWilliams@salemnews.com or via Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
||||