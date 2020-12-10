Matt Williams: Frates run goes virtual for 2020

It was pretty cold when I headed out the door to run on Wednesday morning. I never checked a thermometer, but I prefer to believe it was 33 degrees.
Running conditions aside, 33 would be the perfect temp for this year's Pete Frates 5K. Dubbed "A Run in Remembrance" the 2020 version of one of the North Shore's most popular road races is now underway virtually, and I wasn't about to miss out even if the air felt as cold as Frates' jersey number (3).
As much as we would've enjoyed getting a thousand or so Team Frate Train supporters together at Lynch Park in Beverly for yet another Frates 5K, the ongoing pandemic made such a gathering impossible. Many fundraising road races have gone virtual this year, and this was the first one I decided to take part in.
You might wonder, "What's the point of a virtual race?" There are no fellow runners to use as rabbits or chasers. None of the camaraderie you experience by logging miles alongside fellow harriers; no opportunity to really set a personal best time using a fancy chip timing apparatus.
Those are some of the reasons the Frates 5K, run every year in Beverly since 2015, is my favorite. The Lynch Park layout is flat and tends to produce great times. I always see good friends running along, be it fellow Salem News scribe Paul Leighton, former Beverly boys hockey coach Justin Shairs with a truckload of his players, Pete's brother Andrew, friend and former Gloucester Times sports writer Rich Slate and his now-wife, Stephanie, or athletes from Endicott College.
Boston College, Frates' alma mater, bussed in athletes and it was always great seeing some of the kids we covered in high school that became Eagles come home to run.
Thinking about missing all the social aspects of the race was a little depressing. Then it dawned on me there was another reason I loved this race: supporting Frates and the fight against Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS).
It was a year ago Wednesday that Frates, the champion of patients' rights and ALS research, passed away at age 34. Knowing everything he did to raise the profile of his disease and help so many of his fellow patients have better experiences, the least I could do was throw on an extra layer of clothes and log three miles.
A virtual race gives you a lot of options: You can pick any course you want, any place and any time. I thought about driving to Beverly and I toyed around with Google maps trying to draw the initials 'PF' or the number '3' with my route. Having little success, I decided to pay tribute to one of Frates' fellow "Prep Guys" with my course, the late Peabody firefighter Jim Rice.
I ran the Peabody Square and Higgins Middle School 5K route used for the annual Firefighter Rice Memorial 5K. It was nine years ago in December that Rice, a St. John's Prep athlete just like Frates, died in the line of duty. His memorial race was also cancelled due to the pandemic, so that course was the best way to pay tribute to both of these heroes.
Other than cold toes, I didn't know what to expect while trying to run a fast time all by myself. I changed up my usual music playlist, adding some Pearl Jam since I knew Frates enjoyed Eddie Vedder. I clocked in around 22:40, not my best and not my worst.
Even though it wasn't all that different from my everyday solo runs, it felt great to make my own small contribution to the fight against ALS. It felt even better knowing many folks were doing the same, even from a distance. With the handicap accessible Pete's Park in Beverly now open, this year's race is raising money for the Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Mass. General Hospital.
Through the magic of social media, the race is still something of a shared experience since runners are sharing their times, photos and maps on the Pete's Park Facebook page. There are prizes for best Frates gear (I went with a No. 3 baseball jersey), furthest route from Beverly, most creative course and more. There have already been some Endicott students completing their runs, and Salem's Jimmy Guy ran his around Boston College with a stop at the Frates No. 3 sign painted on the outfield wall. I can't wait to see what some of the other runners came up with.
So while a virtual race is very different, it's worthwhile. This particular race is open through December 13, so if you want to give it a go there's still time. Just search for Pete's Park on Facebook ... and hope it's a cool 33 degrees when it's your time to hit the road.
###
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN. #StrikeOutALS
||||