If you’ve spent much time around the sport of boxing, few things in life can compare to the electricity of a fight night at the MGM in Las Vegas.
Yet Courtney Maag, who has worked at the highest levels of the fight game for Showtime, knows the biggest jolt of her career will come at a different MGM: The MGM Music Hall in Boston this September.
That’s when she’ll shift from working all around the squared circle to stepping inside it. At Haymakers for Hope’s Belles of the Brawl IX on September 29, Maag will have her first ever amateur boxing match. The Haymaker organization puts on amateur bouts all around the country for first-time boxers to raise money to fight cancer.
“It’s such an inspirational cause. Everyone’s family is effected in some way or another and what better way to focus my energy and help other than by singing up for this great event?” said Maag, whose own grandmother fought lung cancer.
A Marblehead native who excelled in three sports for the Magicians, Maag’s charity of choice is “Caring for a Cure” which was started by oncology nurses in 2011. The group provides flexible funding for nurses to go the extra mile in helping their patients with something personal that might help during treatment, like a birthday cake or special dinner.
“One of my good friends from playing sports in Marblehead, Sarah Noyes, is an oncology nurse now and she’s involved. It’s so great to be able to help and crazy how everything comes full circle,” Maag said.
So far, she’s raised more than $19,000 with a goal of $25,000 that just recently moved up (fighters pledge at least $5,000 when they sign up). Now 29 years old, Maag is hitting the home stretch of what’s been nearly 4 1/2 months of training for the fight. Working with Citadel Martial Arts in Boston, she started out at three days a week with long runs on the weekends. As fight night nears, she’s up to four and sometimes five training sessions per week, with at least one day focused entirely on sparring.
“It’s a full blown fight and when you’re training it becomes a whole different game. There are so many technical aspects you can slow down like footwork, hand placement, punch placement and defensive movements,” she explained. “You have to spar, too, to get comfortable with getting hit and seeing punches coming in.”
Coming from a sports loving family (sister Taylor and brother Ian were also multi-sport all-stars at Marblehead), Maag always hoped to work in athletics. While attending and after graduating from Penn State University, she worked in football marketing and recruiting for both Bill O’Brien and James Franklin with dreams of one day working in pro football.
When a position at Showtime presented itself, she was excited because the network produces “Inside the NFL.” Little did she know she’d wind up finding an entirely new passion.
“The first fight I ever worked was in July of 2016 at the Barclay’s Center (in New York) and it was Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz,” Maag recalled. “They’re smaller guys and they were throwing what felt like a billion punches a minute. Frampton is Irish and there were thousands of Irish fans going insane. It was an unbelievably electric crowd ... I caught the boxing bug, big time.”
Now six years into her career with Showtime, Maag is a Senior Manager of Sports Content. She and her team are responsible for everything you might see on Showtime’s various social media channels before, during and after a big boxing event that could be televised on the network or on pay-per-view.
“I was thrown into it and realized I loved it,” she said. “The stakes are so high ... it’s months for work for one night and that makes everything so much more intense. There’s so many crazy characters and so much emotion and drama build into these fight nights.”
The work could be a pre-fight hype video that goes viral on Twitter or Tik-Tok, or an eye-catching graphic that draws eyes to the product on Instagram. Maag and her team are also on the ground during the fights, looking to capture up-close footage of the action to post as soon as possible.
“We have a great team and we all wear difference hats, whether its a film crew or more of a mobile capture. We want people to feel like they’re in the gym with the fighters. “You’re watching like a hawk trying to capture those enticing moments and put as much shine on the fighters as we can.”,” said Maag, who had a memorable experience capturing behind the scenes footage for the recent Canelo Alavrez vs. Caleb Plant event held in Vegas last November.
“It’s just me and my phone in Canelo’s camp ... that kind of access is unbelievable. It was an amazing experience.”
Maag lived in New York for the first few years she was with Showtime, moving back to Marblehead at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and now living in South Boston. Once she knew she’d be working so much in the sport of boxing, she started doing some boxing fitness classes and one thing led to another.
“I was trying to learn gym culture and some of vernacular, get involved so I knew what I was talking about,” she said, “and I got obsessed with it. It became my whole life ... I’ve been to around so many gyms and New York and here at home and wind up meeting the best people.”
Boxing and combat sports in general were among the first sports to return post-COVID-19 and Maag’s rightly proud of the work she and her team did coming out of the pandemic. She’s generally on the road two weeks a month these days, traveling to arenas all over America where Showtime might be promoting or broadcasting a fight.
“Looking back it’s pretty cool that we were out there. It was a good time for the sport and it’s our guys’ livelihoods. They don’t have a schedule like hockey or football, they fight a coupe of times a year and that’s it. It’s rewarding we were able to make that happen,” Maag said.
With just over four weeks to go before her battle at Haymakers for Hope, Maag finds herself scrolling through social media watching clips from boxing coaches. She’ll find herself watching her own footage with a more discerning eye ... able to pick up not just a powerful knockout, but the dropped hand that opened up a slot for the glove to sneak by.
“Once you’re in it’s all encompassing,” said Maag. “As it gets closer the fight night jitters almost remind me of how I felt before big playoff games at Marblehead.”
The connections to her everyday career in boxing aside, Maag has been moved everyone that’s reached out to help with fundraising. Most of all, she feels she’s fighting against cancer so that someday, someone else won’t have to.
“I’m sure excited and to be honest overwhelmed with all the support from my family, friends, co-workers. So many people have donated and sent really nice notes and it means to much to be,” Maag said. “It’s incredible to be able to fight back against this disease.”
To learn more about Haymakers For Hope and to donate to Courtney Maag, visit https://haymakersforhope.org/event/boston/2022/belles-brawl-ix/courtney-maag